Ex-India coach delivers two-fisted take on 'extra responsibility' over Shubman Gill after unexpected BCCI decision

Team India is set to undergo a major transition over the next months. A new era will kickstart next week when India tour Sri Lanka, which marks the beginning of Gautam Gambhir's coaching tenure. There have been changes in the leadership group, too, with Suryakumar Yadav succeeding the outgoing Rohit Sharma as the side's T20I captain and Shubman Gill being named his deputy. Gill has also retained the role in ODIs, with Hardik Pandya being snubbed from the leadership group owing to fitness concerns.

Gill made his captaincy debut for India earlier this month when the side toured Zimbabwe for five T20Is. The first game of the series was a setback, with India failing to chase down a 116-run target, but the side showed resilience and great determination to make a comeback and clinch the series 4-1. After a slow start, Gill, too, thrived with the bat, scoring two solid half-centuries in the series.

India's former batting coach, Vikram Rathour, who was with the side until last month when the side won the T20 World Cup, spoke in detail about Gill's promotion, welcoming the change; Rathour insisted that the added responsibility will be beneficial for the young opener.

“Whatever I have seen of him, be it for the Gujarat Titans or in Zimbabwe, he did a good job. He has shown terrific body language, which is a must if you are leading a side. Now with the vice-captaincy, the BCCI has given him extra responsibility, and I am sure he will thrive in this role,” Rathour was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“I feel captaincy brought the best out of Virat and Rohit, and I feel it will do the same for Shubman. Although he is not yet the captain, being in the leadership group will bring the best out of him as well. This is something I am very sure of. When you are in that role, leading others, it gives you that extra bit of responsibility, which is good and I think is great for a young kid like Shubman, who one day might lead India in all three formats,” Rathour further said.

Rathour's first observation of Gill

The ex-batting coach, who was part of the team management when Gill made his debut, revealed he was mightily impressed when he saw the opener bat for the first time.

“When I first saw him in the nets, my first impression was like everybody else’s. I saw exactly what a lot of people were talking about and spoke about his special talent. When the first time I saw him playing, the immediate thought that went into my mind was, ‘Whoa, this kid is extremely talented’.

“What impressed me the most was his game awareness, which is something you don’t generally see in the young cricketers who are coming through the ranks. He knew his game; he understood how he needs to bat in different situations and never shied away from challenges,” he added.