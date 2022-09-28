Ex-selector's bold prediction about Rishabh Pant's place in India XI for South Africa series and T20 World Cup

After playing musical chairs with Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, it appears to be that India have finally managed to zero in on their wicketkeeper-batter for the T20 World Cup. Karthik was preferred over Pant in all three matches in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series - In the rain-curtailed second T20I, both Pant and Karthik played as India decided to field an extra batter in the 8-over-per-side contest.

To be fair to the Indian team management, Karthik was their first choice - they started with the veteran in their first match of the Asia Cup against Pakistan - but were forced to play Rishabh Pant because Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out due to a knee injury. Pant was the only left-hander in the side and for the balance of the XI, the management decided to field the southpaw. Things, however, have changed with Axar Patel cementing his spot in the XI as Jadeja's replacement. He has been superb with the ball and also solves the left-hander's problem with the bat.

Former India selector Saba Karim said it's not a bad move by India to play Karthik ahead of Pant. “Well, there is always a possibility, but I think the Indian team management have decided to go ahead with Dinesh Karthik which is not a bad move," Karim said on Sports18.

Adding that Pant may not be suited to play the finisher's role like Karthik is, the former India wicketkeeper-batter said the young left-hander might not get a game in the three-match series against South Africa and also in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

"They feel that they need more of his kind of a player at number six who can do the finisher’s role in a much better manner because Rishabh Pant in that kind of particular role has not been tried before and places above that have kind of been sorted. So, I do have my doubts that Rishabh Pant will get a look in because the Indian team has kind of found the right combination," he added.

