'BCCI came under so much pressure': Ex-PAK cricketer reacts to Sanju Samson's appointment as India A captain

Published on Sep 18, 2022 10:12 AM IST

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been appointed as the leader of the India A side for the New Zealand ODI series. Samson & Co. will play three ODIs against New Zealand A in Chennai.

Indian batter Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and Ireland(PTI)
Days after being overlooked by selectors for the T20 World Cup, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was named in India A squad for the bilateral series against New Zealand A. Samson was not only named in India A squad but the Indian think tank also appointed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper as the leader of the Indian side for the white-ball series against the Black Caps. Samson-led India A side will play three ODIs against New Zealand A in Chennai.

Sharing his views about the squad announcement of the Indian A team, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has explained why Samson was appointed as the leader of the second-string side for the unofficial ODI series against the visitors. Kaneria claimed that the selectors were under the pump for snubbing Samson while furnishing India's World Cup squad. According to Kaneria, Samson's non-selection in the World Cup squad paved the way for the RR captain to lead the India A side.

"Sanju has great fan following. His batting style, in Australia, gives you an X-factor. On bouncy wickets, nobody plays better than Sanju...Sanju has now been made India A captain (against New Zealand). BCCI came under so much pressure (for not selecting Sanju Samson for T20 World Cup), that Sanju was been handed the captaincy of India A," Kaneria shared his views on his YouTube channel.

"That's a pride, whenever you captain a national team be it any category. This the best opportunity for Sanju Samson. If he can win the series for India A as captain, it would be great," added Kaneria, who played 61 Tests and 19 ODIs for Pakistan.

Under the leadership of Samson, India A will meet New Zealand in the series opener on September 22. Young all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa received his maiden India A call-up for the New Zealand series. Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar and Kuldeep Yadav have also been named in India A squad.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa.

