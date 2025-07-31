Expanded field as DPL 2 gets set to kick off

New Delhi: The Delhi Premier League (DPL) begins its second season with defending champions East Delhi Riders taking on runners-up South Delhi Superstarz in the opener on Saturday. Captains of the eight franchises at the Delhi Premier League season 2 that begins on August 2. (DPL)

With the addition of Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers this season, the expanded men’s edition with a total of eight teams promises to be grander. The final is scheduled for August 31.

Rohan Jaitley, president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), believes that the vision of transforming Delhi cricket by creating a more structured, competitive platform for the ecosystem is going as per plan.

“This year, the objective is to raise the bar in terms of quality of cricket,” Jaitley said. “We are committed to providing the best infrastructure and facilities, along with increased exposure for players,” he told HT. “The buzz this time around suggests a lot more is happening and our planning ahead of it has ensured more outreach and better avenues,” Jaitley added.

Ashok Sharma, DDCA secretary said: “There shouldn’t be any doubt that the league has been a great success for both players and fans. Many players from the league were able to play in the IPL after being unearthed in DPL and we recorded approximately 21,000 spectators in the final last year. The DDCA is doing its best to provide a platform to those who have not made it to the IPL yet.”

“Delhi was lacking a platform for T20 cricket but in just one season, we have managed to change that,” Sharma added.

East Delhi Riders have retained key players such as keeper-batter Anuj Rawat, who takes over as captain, and Mayank Rawat, the hero of last year’s final. They’ve bolstered the squad by signing experienced pacer Navdeep Saini.

South Delhi Superstarz, led by Ayush Badoni, will miss the services of Priyansh Arya, who has moved to Outer Delhi Warriorz. Superstarz have also added Aryaveer Kohli.

New entrants New Delhi Tigers are being led by seasoned Delhi batter Himmat Singh. Their major signings include big-hitter Hiten Dalal and pacer Prince Yadav. “With DDCA giving us a platform to showcase our talent and to a lot more youngsters in DPL, it’s a preparation for handling pressure at any level,” said Singh.

Central Delhi Kings, led by Jonty Sindhu, will feature Simarjeet Singh, last year’s leading wicket-taker with 18 dismissals who is the most expensive player this season – he was acquired for ₹39 lakh. The squad also includes Aaryavir Sehwag.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Nitish Rana, who will captain West Delhi Lions. After playing two seasons for Uttar Pradesh, the seasoned left-handed batter returns to Delhi’s domestic circuit.

North Delhi Strikers come in with a strong core, having retained pacer Harshit Rana and brought in left-arm quick Kuldip Yadav.

Outer Delhi Warriorz, the other new franchise, will be captained by all-rounder Siddhant Sharma and features leg-spinner Suyash Sharma alongside Arya.

Purani Dilli 6 will be led by Vansh Bedi, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in IPL, and includes none other than Rishabh Pant as its marquee player, lending star power to the line-up. Pant’s availability, however, remains doubtful due to the foot fracture he suffered in England.