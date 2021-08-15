'Expecting a good day': Chopra hopes to see Kohli take a leaf out of Root's book following 1st innings masterclass

Joe Root on Saturday produced a masterclass with the bat against India. In the ongoing Test match at Lord's, Root scored a magnificent 180 not-out to hand his team a slender lead at the end of their first innings. When Virat Kohli and Co. come out to bat on Sunday, Aakash Chopra expects the Indian skipper to take a leaf out of Root's book.

Former India opener Chopra is hoping that Kohli takes inspiration from Root's knock on the fourth day of the second Test. So far, Kohli has not looked at his best, having registered a duck in the first innings of the first Test followed by a 42 in the first innings at Lord's.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Chopra expressed that Kohli will have a good day.

"Virat Kohli will want to replicate what Joe Root is doing and that could start today. I am expecting Virat Kohli to have a good day, play an aggressive innings, maybe a 60-70 kind of knock, not a hundred but an innings that should change the momentum of this game towards India."

The cricketer-turned-commentator wants Kohli to play an attacking knock and not be dictated by the opposition.

"The situation when Kohli will come to bat, I feel he will be inspired that let me take the attack to the opposition, let me be very very aggressive and not reactive but proactive. I have great expectations from him," opined Chopra.

At stumps on Day 3, England were bowled out for 391, meaning that India will go into bat trailing by 27 runs. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, returning with figures of 4 for 94 in 30 overs. Ishant Sharma bagged three wickets, while Mohammed Shami picked two.