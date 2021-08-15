'For me, Jadeja will be No. 3 after those two': Laxman rates India cricketer as world's third-best Test all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja is quickly climbing up the ladder and is already in the bracket of the top all-rounders in the world. However, former batsman VVS Laxman is not convinced that the India player is the top all-rounder as far as Test cricket is concerned. Until the 2018 Oval Test, Jadeja kept being in and out of the team but his career witnessed a renaissance of sorts and the India all-rounder became more effective than ever with the ball, bat and on the field.

Jadeja is quickly proving to be India's MVP in Test cricket and even got the nod ahead of Ashwin as the lone spinner in the first two Tests against England. However, Laxman feels that Jadeja is the third best all-rounder in the world after Ben Stokes of England and West Indies' Jason Holder and it has to do with the fact that Jadeja still is not an automatic pick in India's Test team like the other two.

"I think for me, it's Ben Stokes who is the No. 1 Test all-rounder in the world, No. 2 will be Jason Holder and Ravindra Jadeja will be No. 3 after those two. The way he batted in this Test match shows that he's got a lot of change in his temperament, in his mindset," Laxman said on the ESPNCricinfo Show Rundown.

"I think he is showing and displaying a lot more temperament to be successful in trying conditions against quality fast bowlers. But for me a great all-rounder is one who straightaway walks into the Playing XI, either as a batsman or a bowler. Now, Jadeja doesn't do that."

Besides being arguably the world's best fielder at the moment, Jadeja has time and again delivered with the bat. In the first Test at Nottingham, Jadeja came in and hit 56 off 81 balls to ensure India got their noses ahead with a first-innings lead of 95 runs. Then, at Lord's, Jadeja scored a vital 40 in India's first innings to help the team get to 364. But despite all that he brings to the table, Laxman gives the best all-rounder tag to Stokes.

"Ben Stokes automatically walks into that England side just as a pure batsman and it's the other way around for Jason Holder. Even if Holder doesn't contribute with the bat, he walks into that West Indies side as a pure bowler," Laxman added.

"With Jadeja, you find him giving that valuable contribution, with the bat, with the ball and he's a livewire on the field, but Stokes for me is the No. 1 all-rounder in the world."