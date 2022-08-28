Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers share heartfelt message as Kohli makes record 100th T20I appearance for India

Virat Kohli, ex-captain of Team India played his 100th T20I match, when India faced off against arch-rivals Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. He became the first Indian cricketer and only the second ever in the world to have made 100 international appearances in each of the three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) of cricket. Virat made a comeback to national colours after being rested for the recent West Indies and Zimbabwe tour. Ahead of the match on Sunday, Virat's ex teammate from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), AB De Villiers and South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis wished him for his 100th T20I appearance. (India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022)

Current Captain of RCB , Faf wished Virat in an interaction on Star Sports.

"Hi Virat, I just wanted to say to you a quick video message to say, Congrats on your 100th T20 international. Not only that, becoming the first Indian cricketer to play over 100 matches in all three formats. Another fantastic achievement", Faf said in the video message.

"But I am also really looking forward to see the next few years, what you're gonna come up with, what other special things we're gonna see from you. I know that there is a lot left in that tank of yours and I am really excited to see it. Congratulations and good luck for the Asia Cup", Faf added further.

RCB ex-team mate and South Africa legend AB de Villiers also wished Virat in a video message.

Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend, Virat Kohli, on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play a hundred matches across all three formats. What an amazing achievement, Virat, We are all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 international game. We will be watching you”, de Villiers said in the video.

In a career spanning 99 T20 international matches, Virat has hit 3308 runs at a stunning average of 50.12. His strike rate has also been impressive at 137.66. He has scored thirty half centuries in his T20I career, with the highest score being 94.The great India batsman has hit close to hundred sixes in T20I.

Virat is currently at the third place in all time list of players who have scored most runs in T20I.Only Newzealand Opener Martin Guptill and current India skipper Rohit Sharma are ahead of him in the list which features the most destructive batsmen in T20I cricket.

