Faf du Plessis spells out ‘blueprint’ for Jofra Archer to challenge Sanju Samson: 'He's very strong in tummy area'

Sanju Samson has forced his way into the spotlight, and rightly so, after producing an unbeaten 97 against West Indies in a must-win encounter. The composure he displayed under pressure stood out, and he now carries the responsibility of taking that momentum into the semi-final against England. It marks a remarkable shift in fortunes for the opener. He began the tournament on the sidelines after losing his place in the XI, but when handed an opportunity against the Windies, he grabbed it with both hands. In a high-stakes chase, Samson showcased his quality, answered his critics in style and delivered an innings that could well define his campaign. Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 97 against West Indies. (PTI)

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis offered a sharp tactical assessment of Samson, pointing out that while the Indian batter is dominant through the mid-wicket region, genuine high pace and well-directed short balls above 140 kmph still offer opponents a potential target.

"That's always been the one area where you feel, with Sanju, you can attack him (with short ball), and it's with high pace. He's very strong in the tummy area, where that backswing is just beautiful. But 140-plus, if you get it nice and high, you feel like there's a little window where you can attack him. It's a weakness. So there's the evidence in England, so they'll have the blueprint," Du Plessis said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Sanju Samson will know what's coming” Samson has fallen to a familiar script in recent outings, repeatedly undone by well-directed short balls. The pattern resurfaced in the Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, where Blessing Muzarabani struck early, exploiting that vulnerability and cutting short Samson’s stay at the crease once again.

Continuing his tactical breakdown, Du Plessis stressed that the onus is now on Samson to anticipate the short-ball barrage and map out clear scoring options, especially against genuine pace like Jofra Archer.

"Sanju will know what's coming, so for him now it's - how do I counter it? What am I going to do when Archer comes short at me? Am I attacking it or are there other bowlers, where I can just play them a little bit better?" the former Proteas skipper added.