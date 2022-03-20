Family, friends and former cricketers farewell 'Superman' Shane Warne in private funeral in Melbourne

A host of international cricket stars and former teammates were present at the private funeral in Melbourne as friends and family bid farewell to Australia cricket legend Shane Warne in Melbourne. It was an invitation-only service at St Kilda Football Club, an Australian Rules team Warne had supported his entire life.

The legendary Australian spinner had passed away aged 52 on March 4 at a resort in Thailand where he was holidaying with his friends. The cause of death was suspected heart attack and autopsy report later revealed that he died of natural causes. His body was flown to Melbourne in a private jet last week.

Among the mourners were his three children Brooke, Jackson, and Summer along with former international cricketers, local media personalities and his close-knit poker group. Among former cricketers present were Mark Taylor, Ian Healy, Mark Waugh, Michael Clarke and Glenn McGrath along with former England captain Michael Vaughan.

The service ended with Warne's coffin being given a lap of honour at St Kilda's home ground while Tina Turner's 'Simply The Best' was played as they left the ground.

"He brought together so many things," his close friend and television presenter Eddie McGuire, who delivered the eulogy, told the Herald Sun newspaper outside the venue.

"The reason why he was so loved is because he was fallible, he was Superman.

"The magic part about Shane Warne was that he sprinkled his gold dust everywhere he went. He didn't become a hermit, he brought his friends into everything in life," McGuire added.

Warne will be given a full public service at his beloved MCG stadium on March 30. Warne had claimed his 700th Test wicket at the venue in a Boxing Day Test in 2006, dismissing England's Andrew Strauss.

