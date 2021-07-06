Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fan asks about Dhoni's future if CSK don't retain him in IPL 2022, Brad Hogg makes huge prediction

Brad Hogg refuted that Dhoni would play for another team in the IPL. He said that Dhoni would transition into a coaching role if he doesn't turn out as a player for CSK.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Brad Hogg (R) makes a major prediction on MS Dhoni’s (L) future with CSK(HT Collage)

Two names are synonymous in franchise cricket - MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings. In 2008, CSK bought Dhoni in the auctions and named him the captain of the side. The rest we can all say is history. Under the captaincy of Dhoni, CSK have won three Indian Premier League titles as well as the Champions Trophy in 2010 and 2014. Dhoni has played for CSK in every season (except for two seasons when the franchise was banned) and won the IPL title in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Even in IPL 2021, CSK were looking on course for another top-four finish as they looked like an impressive all-round side. Even Dhoni's captaincy was lauded in the 14th season as he gave invaluable inputs to players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and several others.

ALSO READ | 'He gives you a lot of freedom, players are going to have a blast': Iyer hopeful of India performing with Dravid, Dhawan

With a mega-auction taking place in 2022, fans have started to speculate about Dhoni's position in the team and if he could play for another franchise. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg refuted that Dhoni would play for another team in the IPL. He said that Dhoni would transition into a coaching role if he doesn't turn out as a player for CSK.

"MS Dhoni is not leaving @ChennaiIPL He is the Maharaja of the franchise. He will transition into a coaching role," Hogg said on Twitter.

It is highly unlikely that CSK would let Dhoni go. Dhoni has been a stalwart for CSK and the team would like to retain the wisdom that Dhoni provides to players. He might not be at his best with the bat but he has made an invaluable contribution to CSK's success with his leadership skills

ALSO READ | Intra-Squad Simulation: Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav's half-centuries go in vain as Bhuvi XI's beats Dhawan XI

With IPL 2021 set to resume in September, Dhoni would want to lead his side to another playoff place while trying to go for their 4th title.

