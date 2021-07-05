'He gives you a lot of freedom, players are going to have a blast': Iyer hopeful of India performing with Dravid, Dhawan

Shreyas Iyer may not be with the Indian squad in Sri Lanka for their upcoming limited-overs tour but he is looking forward to the boys playing under the guidance of head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Shikhar Dhawan.

While speaking to The Grade Cricketer (TGC) Podcast, the India middle-order batsman, who is currently recuperating from a shoulder injury, said he is 'very excited' about the tour and also heaped praise on Dravid, the coach.

"Very much excited (for the tour) and I am fairly sure that everybody would be getting a good amount of chances to play in Sri Lanka, even though we are around 20 (guys) who have gone to play," said Iyer.

Adding further about Dravid, he said: "Playing under Rahul Dravid has been a great experience for me as well in the past. He is an amazing coach. I have played under him for India A and also captained under him. He gives you a lot of freedom as a captain and as a player, he gives a lot of opportunities. He doesn't put a lot of pressure on you and I feel players going to Sri Lanka will have a blast along with him being the coach and Shikhar Dhawan being the captain.

Apart from reiterating his wonderful and fruitful experience of playing under Dravid, 26-year-old Iyer remarked that he is looking forward to seeing Dhawan lead the side.

"Talking about Shikhar Dhawan, I feel he is a very funny guy and a really good captain. So, I am really looking forward see Shikhar being the captain and taking all the tough decisions out there," said Iyer.

The Delhi Capitals batsman injured his shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England in March. He was ruled out of the IPL season and also ended up losing his captaincy to Rishabh Pant. It remains to be seen whether he gets it back as and when is back on the field.

Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is, with the tour beginning on July 13.