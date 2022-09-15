Fan asks Neesham 'why don't you perform in IPL like you do in international cricket'; NZ star comes up with savage reply

New Zealand's star all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has been an integral part of the side's white-ball setup over the past few years. Neesham has made a number of match-winning contributions for the Kiwis; recently, in an ODI against West Indies last month, Neesham scored a blistering unbeaten 34 off just 11 deliveries to to steer New Zealand to a successful 302-run chase. He had also taken a wicket in the game earlier. Most recently, he represented the side in a three-match ODI series against Australia that concluded last week.

Neesham has also been a regular in the Indian Premier League; however, the Kiwi all-rounder has had limited appearances in the tournament. In 2020 season, he played five matches for Punjab Kings but only scored 19 runs and took two wickets. In the next season, he was picked by the Mumbai Indians but only made three appearances; he batted only 2 deliveries in the season but picked five wickets.

In the previous edition, Neesham was bought on his base price by the Rajasthan Royals and even as the side reached the final of the season, the Kiwi all-rounder played only two matches, scoring 17 runs.

And so, when a fan asked the New Zealand all-rounder the reason behind him not converting his international performances in the IPL, Neesham had a rather savage reply.

“I probably wouldn’t perform well in international cricket either if I played one game a year,” Neesham wrote.

I probably wouldn?t perform well in international cricket either if I played one game a year 😂 https://t.co/Yf8DELsYur — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 15, 2022

However, Neesham clarified later that the tweet wasn't meant to be a dig at any franchise, and that players have to make do with the team's combination.

Also? everyone trying to act like this tweet is bodying someone or trolling someone 🙄. Literally everybody in elite sport knows continuity of role is important. It?s just sometimes the situation doesn?t allow it and players just have to try to make do. Its nobody?s fault 🤷??? — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 15, 2022

"Also… everyone trying to act like this tweet is bodying someone or trolling someone 🙄. Literally everybody in elite sport knows continuity of role is important. It’s just sometimes the situation doesn’t allow it and players just have to try to make do. Its nobody’s fault," wrote Neesham.

