'It's shameful. Where is your nationalism? What Pakistan is this?': Miandad tears into PCB for 'not using' his services

Pakistan faced a disappointing loss in the final of the 2022 Asia Cup last week, as the side failed to chase down a 171-run target against Sri Lanka in Dubai. Only three batters could score in double figures as Pakistan were bowled out on 147, raising concerns over the side's faltering performances with the bat – especially in the middle-order. Captain Babar Azam's dismal form throughout the continental tournament didn't help Pakistan – he scored only 68 runs in six innings in the Asia Cup.

Following the defeat, many former Pakistan cricketers spoke in detail about the issues hampering the side's performances in the shortest format of the game. On Wednesday, Pakistan's batting great and former captain Javed Miandad lashed out at the country's cricket board for not taking his services in the mentorship role, insisting that the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) keeps ignoring the legends from its own country.

“People like me are literally sitting here. Personally, I don't want anything but use us! I have always kept Pakistan first. You have people here. We don't want money. I'm sure the players will benefit from my presence. I come with a lot of experience. The way they lost, it hurts,” Miandad told Cricket Pakistan as they talked about the recent Asia Cup outing and the squad selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It's actually shameful. You have so many people here, where is your nationalism? What Pakistan are you talking about?” Miandad further says.

Miandad further claimed that the current batch of players don't have a proper understanding of the match situation, and he could help with it.

“If I were there, I would have told them to keep wickets in hand and accelerate at the right time. I have experience. But these kids don't know, they just go out there and start hitting. They don't know which bowler to hit, what's the problem and when to stay at the wicket,” said the former Pakistan captain who has represented the side in 124 Tests and 233 ODIs.

