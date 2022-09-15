Home / Cricket / ‘He is striking them big. Some IPL team will break the bank for him’: Ashwin's huge prediction about Australia youngster

cricket
Published on Sep 15, 2022 03:27 PM IST

The 23-year-old player has emerged as a terrific all-rounder for Australia of late. He was in red-hot form in the recently-concluded Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

ByHT Sports Desk

Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most sought-after tournaments in the world. It boasts of a huge fan base across the globe, and the level of competition and lucrative money attracts some of the biggest stars of the sport. Getting to play for one of the IPL franchises is a dream-come-true moment for any cricketer but emerging Australian player Cameron Green is yet to feature in the T20 competition.

Green has emerged as a terrific all-rounder for Australia of late. He was in red-hot form in the recently concluded Chappell-Hadlee Trophy between Australia and New Zealand. As Australia cruised to a 3-0 clean sweep over the Kiwis, Green impressed everyone with both bat and ball. The 23-year-old emerged as the third-highest run scorer in the series (114 runs) and took two crucial wickets in as many games.

Weighing on Green's chances in the next IPL season, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that teams might shell out big money to buy the power-hitter.

"Just when everyone thought how he would do in the one-day format, he is showing his big-hitting prowess. He is striking them big. He has his sweep shot against the spinners. He has the long hits as well. He is a tall fast bowler too," explained Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"Some teams (in IPL) might think of using him in the powerplay and might go after him in this year's auctions unless and until he pulls out. I am sure some team will break the bank for him in this year's auctions," added the India bowler.

Green, who made his ODI and Test debut against India, saw an impressive run with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the 2020-21 season. He has 14 Test matches and 12 ODIs to his name. The Australian, however, has played just one T20I thus far.

