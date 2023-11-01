Fan doesn't recognise SKY, tells him, 'Suryakumar Yadav should upgrade' in a mind-boggling video before IND vs SL

Thanks to social media, we have all seen the funny side of almost all the Indian cricketers playing in the World Cup. But what if a top Indian cricketer decides to push the boundaries? What will happen if an Indian cricketer roams around in the streets of Mumbai posing as a camera person trying to capture the reactions of the fans? Unimaginable, right? He would get mobbed. But not if he is Suryakumar Yadav. He is "not a bad actor, man!"

Suryakumar Yadav talks to a fan while posing as a cameraperson

Surya is in a league of his own as far as 360-degree batting is concerned. And if the recent video released by BCCI is anything to go by then he can give any Bollywood actor a run for his money.

Celebrities disguising themselves as common men to catch the raw emotions of the fans is nothing new but fans failing to recognise them and criticising their work in front of them is not something that happens every day.

In a mind-boggling video shared by BCCI on Wednesday, a day before India's next World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Surya took up the challenge of mingling with the fans not as himself but as a camera person.

Surya wore a full-sleeved shirt to hide his tattoos. He teamed that up with a mask, a cap and dark shades. So good was the disguise that even his teammate Ravindra Jadeja took some time to recognise him. "Today I am playing the role of a cameraperson. We will talk about cricket and have some fun in the street," Suryakumar said.

Watch: Surya, the camera person takes the internet by storm

SKY went to the Marine Drive and asked a few questions to the fans. The first man was asked about the famous things of Mumbai, while two ladies' expressed their fondness for India captain Rohit Sharma.

Surya, a local boy himself, was just getting warmed up. He was looking for a "crazy fan". And he found one, who said India should bat SKY up the order and that the right-hander too should improve his game. "Surya should come up the order. He doesn't get to bat that much. He should bat well and try to improve and upgrade himself," he said.

Surya, all this while, was desperately trying to control his laughter. Towards the end, he revealed his identity and was seen posing for selfies with one of the fans before making his way into the car.

This was a nice way to unwind before an important World Cup match. Hardik Pandya's injury has opened up the doors for Surya's inclusion in India's XI. He was run-out against New Zealand without troubling the scorers much in Dharamsala but played a crucial knock of 49 in a low-scoring affair against England in Lucknow.

With Hardik yet to join the team back, Surya is likely to retain his spot as specialist No.6 against Sri Lanka. His role will be crucial as a finisher.

In the ODI World Cup 2023 standings, Rohit Sharma-led India are leading the points table after winning all of their six previous matches.

Previously, India have beaten Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.

In their previous encounter, the 'Men in Blue' have defeated the reigning champions by 100 runs.

