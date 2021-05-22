Fans ask Suryakumar Yadav to describe MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in one word, he gives a heartwarming reply

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the biggest names of modern-day world cricket. Their accomplishments and their run tallies speak volumes of their greatness and the two men have left no stone unturned in taking Team India to the pinnacle of the sport. This is something that Mumbai Indians and India batsman Suryakumar Yadav recognizes, who took a shot at describing the two legends in one word.

Right-hander Suryakumar hosted a Q and A (question and answer) session on his Instagram account on Saturday. The swashbuckling stroke-maker, who announced his arrival on the international stage by hitting an impressive half-century in his first-ever innings in India blues, answered a range of questions from his favourite shot of his shot to his best innings yet.

ALSO READ| 'In fact, he can do it in the next match itself': Butt discusses Kohli's century drought, 'mental barrier in ICC events'

One of the questions by a fan asked him to describe Dhoni and Kohli in one word. In his answer, Suryakumar used the term "legend" for Dhoni and "inspiration" for Indian captain Kohli.

The 30-year-old described Rohit Sharma as "Hitman" when asked to describe the Mumbai batsman in one word. While mentioning the best innings of his life, he singled out his T20I debut against England, where he scored his first runs with an astonishing six over fine-leg off Jofra Archer.'

ALSO READ| 'He's always encouraging, keeps the team above everything else': DC bowler heaps praise on Rishabh Pant's captaincy

Suryakumar Yadav reaped the benefits of his consistency in the IPL by when he donned the Indian jersey. In IPL 2020, he amassed 420 runs in 16 matches. During IPL 2021, before the season was indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, he scored 173 runs in 7 matches.

While the main team will travel to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and a five-match Test series against the hosts, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to find a ticket on the plane to Sri Lanka, where India will play a limited-overs series in July.