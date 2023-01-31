Fans slam Sam Curran's hostile send off to Bavuma: ‘Rabada would have got 1.85 million ICC demerit points for that’

South Africa produced a clinical show in the second ODI against England in Bloemfontein, which the hosts won by five wickets. The outcome also saw South Africa take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with the final ODI scheduled for Wednesday.

Batting first England piled a stiff 342/7 on the board, with skipper Jos Buttler emerging as the leading run-scorer from the English camp. The captain scored an unbeaten 94 off 82 balls, while Harry Brook contributed with 75-ball 80 and Moeen Ali scored 45-ball 51.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma then led from the front as he slammed a ton to help his side eke a convincing win over the tourists. Bavuma scored 109 off 102 balls before getting cleaned up by star all-rounder Sam Curran.

However, what caught most eyes was Curran's animated celebration, which followed after Bavuma chopped the ball back onto his stumps. He ran straight towards the South Africa skipper gave him an angry stare, before bursting into wild celebration.

Curran's antics were not appreciated by fans on social media, who were quick to slam the all-rounder. Here are a few reactions:

The contest also witnessed some tensed moments between Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen. The two got involved in a verbal spat, which took place in the 19th over of the South Africa run chase.

The tension between the two sparked after Van der Dussen failed to pick a googly by Adil Rashid, which took the inside edge and hit his pad, before tossing up in the air. Buttler standing close to the stumps quickly reacted as he made an attempt to grab the catch, but was blocked by Van der Dussen standing on his path.

Van der Dussen was batting on 22 off 14 deliveries at that stage and was eventually dismissed for 38 in the same number of balls by Adil Rashid, with Moeen Ali taking the catch.

