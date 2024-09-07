England Women are set for a tour of Ireland for the first time since 1997, sending a changed side to their neighbours as the main core of the team set off for the UAE ahead of the T20 World Cup next month. The Irish players will be looking to leave a mark on the proceedings after a successful series against Sri Lanka, having narrowly failed to qualify for the World Cup themselves. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: IRELAND vs ENGLAND 2nd W-ODI(Getty)

(Note: updated until the start of the series.)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

IRELAND: T W W W L

ENGLAND: NR W W W W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

IRELAND likely XI

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Stokell

Allrounders: Alice Tector, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly

Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter

Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Freya Sargent

ENGLAND likely XI

Batters: Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage

Allrounders: Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Freya Kemp

Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont, Bess Heath

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer, Georgia Davis

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (IRELAND)

1. ORLA PRENDERGAST

Orla Prendergast has enjoyed strong form in recent months and looks likely to be the future of Irish batting.

ORLA PRENDERGAST IN WODI

INNINGS: 23

RUNS: 601

AVERAGE: 33.39

STRIKE RATE: 80.24

50s/100s: 2/1

2. ARLENE KELLY

Arlene Kelly had 5 wickets in 2 matches against Sri Lanka last month, and received player of the series for her efforts. She will be leading the line for the Irish with ball in this series as well.

ARLENE KELLY IN WODI

INNINGS - 20

WICKETS - 27

STRIKE RATE – 34.19

ECONOMY RATE – 4.45

AVERAGE – 25.37

Players who can make a difference (IRELAND)

1. Gaby Lewis

Gaby Lewis will be captaining Ireland in the absence of the injured Laura Delaney. Lewis scored a century in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, and will look to keep that run of form flowing in these ODIs.

2. Leah Paul

Leah Paul has a fairly strong record at the ODI level, and had a decent series against Sri Lanka, indicating strong form.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ENGLAND)

1. TAMMY BEAUMONT

Tammy Beaumont is the most experienced England batter sent for this tour, and is certain to take on that responsibility. She has a stellar ODI record with 9 centuries.

TAMMY BEAUMONT IN WODIs

INNINGS: 108

RUNS: 3882

AVERAGE: 39.61

STRIKE RATE: 74.01

50s/100s: 20/9

2. KATE CROSS

Kate Cross has enjoyed an excellent career at the international level, and will be the leader of this bowling attack as well as the team.

KATE CROSS IN WODI

INNINGS - 66

WICKETS - 89

STRIKE RATE – 34.40

ECONOMY RATE – 4.41

AVERAGE – 25.30

Players who can make a difference (ENGLAND)

1. Lauren Filer

Lauren Filer is one of the players with relative experience at the international level as England send out a young squad.

2. Freya Kemp

All-rounder Freya Kemp is one of only two members in this squad who is also in the T20 World Cup unit. She will be looking to bounce back after a quiet season of the Hundred.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

England Women dominated this rivalry throughout the 1980s and 1990s, winning 16 matches while Ireland only had a solitary win in 2001. However, the two teams haven’t played any W-ODIs since 2010, and Ireland will be confident in their improvement as a cricketing nation since then.

MATCHES IRELAND WON ENGLAND WON NO RESULT 17 1 16 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The Civil Service Cricket Ground in Stormont, Belfast has hosted 4 ODIs, with three of those four occurring last month in the series between Ireland and Sri Lanka. There were runs on offer in this recently concluded series, but more than enough to keep the seam bowlers interested throughout the contest. The average first innings score has been 203 at this venue.

MATCH PREDICTION

Ireland might fancy their chances against a rotated and inexperienced England outfit after their strong series win against Sri Lanka, as well as home conditions and familiarity behind their back. They should be in the contest, but England’s young players and experienced core will still be slight favourites, but at the same time wary of Ireland’s talent. England are favourites by 65%.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Emma Lamb

Wicketkeepers: Tammy Beaumont (c), Bess Heath

All-rounders: Orla Prendergast (vc), Arlene Kelly, Freya Kemp, Mady Villiers

Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer

Backup players:

Batter: Leah Paul

Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter

All-rounder: Ryana Macdonald-Gay

Bowler: Georgia Davis