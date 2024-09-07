Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: IRELAND vs ENGLAND 2nd W-ODI
England Women are set for a tour of Ireland for the first time since 1997, sending a changed side to their neighbours as the main core of the team set off for the UAE ahead of the T20 World Cup next month. The Irish players will be looking to leave a mark on the proceedings after a successful series against Sri Lanka, having narrowly failed to qualify for the World Cup themselves.
(Note: updated until the start of the series.)
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
IRELAND: T W W W L
ENGLAND: NR W W W W
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
IRELAND likely XI
Batters: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Stokell
Allrounders: Alice Tector, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly
Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter
Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Freya Sargent
ENGLAND likely XI
Batters: Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage
Allrounders: Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Freya Kemp
Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont, Bess Heath
Bowlers: Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer, Georgia Davis
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (IRELAND)
1. ORLA PRENDERGAST
Orla Prendergast has enjoyed strong form in recent months and looks likely to be the future of Irish batting.
ORLA PRENDERGAST IN WODI
INNINGS: 23
RUNS: 601
AVERAGE: 33.39
STRIKE RATE: 80.24
50s/100s: 2/1
2. ARLENE KELLY
Arlene Kelly had 5 wickets in 2 matches against Sri Lanka last month, and received player of the series for her efforts. She will be leading the line for the Irish with ball in this series as well.
ARLENE KELLY IN WODI
INNINGS - 20
WICKETS - 27
STRIKE RATE – 34.19
ECONOMY RATE – 4.45
AVERAGE – 25.37
Players who can make a difference (IRELAND)
1. Gaby Lewis
Gaby Lewis will be captaining Ireland in the absence of the injured Laura Delaney. Lewis scored a century in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, and will look to keep that run of form flowing in these ODIs.
2. Leah Paul
Leah Paul has a fairly strong record at the ODI level, and had a decent series against Sri Lanka, indicating strong form.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ENGLAND)
1. TAMMY BEAUMONT
Tammy Beaumont is the most experienced England batter sent for this tour, and is certain to take on that responsibility. She has a stellar ODI record with 9 centuries.
TAMMY BEAUMONT IN WODIs
INNINGS: 108
RUNS: 3882
AVERAGE: 39.61
STRIKE RATE: 74.01
50s/100s: 20/9
2. KATE CROSS
Kate Cross has enjoyed an excellent career at the international level, and will be the leader of this bowling attack as well as the team.
KATE CROSS IN WODI
INNINGS - 66
WICKETS - 89
STRIKE RATE – 34.40
ECONOMY RATE – 4.41
AVERAGE – 25.30
Players who can make a difference (ENGLAND)
1. Lauren Filer
Lauren Filer is one of the players with relative experience at the international level as England send out a young squad.
2. Freya Kemp
All-rounder Freya Kemp is one of only two members in this squad who is also in the T20 World Cup unit. She will be looking to bounce back after a quiet season of the Hundred.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
England Women dominated this rivalry throughout the 1980s and 1990s, winning 16 matches while Ireland only had a solitary win in 2001. However, the two teams haven’t played any W-ODIs since 2010, and Ireland will be confident in their improvement as a cricketing nation since then.
|MATCHES
|IRELAND WON
|ENGLAND WON
|NO RESULT
|17
|1
|16
|0
VENUE AND PITCH
The Civil Service Cricket Ground in Stormont, Belfast has hosted 4 ODIs, with three of those four occurring last month in the series between Ireland and Sri Lanka. There were runs on offer in this recently concluded series, but more than enough to keep the seam bowlers interested throughout the contest. The average first innings score has been 203 at this venue.
MATCH PREDICTION
Ireland might fancy their chances against a rotated and inexperienced England outfit after their strong series win against Sri Lanka, as well as home conditions and familiarity behind their back. They should be in the contest, but England’s young players and experienced core will still be slight favourites, but at the same time wary of Ireland’s talent. England are favourites by 65%.
FANTASY XI
Batters: Gaby Lewis, Emma Lamb
Wicketkeepers: Tammy Beaumont (c), Bess Heath
All-rounders: Orla Prendergast (vc), Arlene Kelly, Freya Kemp, Mady Villiers
Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer
Backup players:
Batter: Leah Paul
Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter
All-rounder: Ryana Macdonald-Gay
Bowler: Georgia Davis