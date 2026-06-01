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Fast bowling legend calls Virat Kohli ‘most important cricketer ever’ and exalts his relentless ‘drive’ to win

Stuart Broad also likens his trophies with RCB to Rory McIlroy’s back-to-back wins at the Masters.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 07:19 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Stuart Broad, one of two fast bowlers to take 600 Test wickets, has praised India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli unequivocally after the former captain’s important contribution to RCB winning back-to-back IPL titles on Sunday night at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing 156 to win against Gujarat Titans, Kohli led with 75 not out as RCB won the match rather comfortably with 12 balls to go and five wickets in hand.

What a champion Virat Kohli is!(PTI)

Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli is a huge name in Australia’: Deputy PM uses RCB example to highlight bilateral ties between two countries

Broad said there is hardly any tournament that Kohli has not won in the last 15 years or so. He goes on to say Kohli could be the most important cricketer during this period. “There is an argument that he could be the most important cricketer ever in such a moving environment that we've seen over the last, sort of, 15 years. For clarity on his achievements, he's won the under-19 World Cup as captain. Champions Trophy trophy twice, ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, held the World Test Championship Mace as captain for 3 years and now 2 IPL titles,” Broad said on the "For the Love of Cricket'" podcast.

One couldn't agree more!

 
stuart broad rcb gujarat titans virat kohli
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Home / Cricket News / Fast bowling legend calls Virat Kohli ‘most important cricketer ever’ and exalts his relentless ‘drive’ to win
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