'Favourite memory is winning WT20, VB series': Sachin, Gambhir wish Harbhajan 'success in doosra phase of career'

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from "from all formats of the game". The announcement was made on Twitter and he also shared a YouTube video on the same. Moments after the announcement, former teammates and present members of the Indian cricket team hailed his "remarkable career".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There comes a time in your life when you must take some tough decisions and move ahead. I have been meaning to make this announcement for the last few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you: today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket," Harbhasaid. "In many ways, I had already retired as a cricketer, but hadn't been able to make a formal announcement.

"I haven't been an active cricketer for a while. But I had a commitment to Kolkata Knight Riders, and wanted to spend the (2021) IPL season with them. But during the season itself, I had made up my mind to retire."

Here is how cricketer fraternity reacted to Harbhajan's retirement from the game...

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harbhajan, who made his debut for India debut in an ODI match against New Zealand in 1998 at Sharjah, last played an international game back in 2016 during a T20I against the UAE at Dhaka. The 41-year-old picked 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is during his illustrious career where he also was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team.

One of the most memorable moments in his international career was when he snapped 32 wickets in three Tests, including the first Test hat-trick by an Indian, against Australia in March, 2001.