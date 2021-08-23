'Feels like guys are stabbing him in the back': Khawaja backs Langer, says 'it's not always 100 percent coach's fault'

Recent leaks from Australia's dressing rooms regarding their head coach Justin Langer have caused a stir in the media and the cricketing fraternity. Langer has been copping a lot of flak for his alleged mood swings behind the scenes that have not gone too well with the players. Amid the controversy, out-of-favor batsman Usman Khawaja has come out in support of Langer.

While speaking on his YouTube channel Khawaja, who clashed and had heated exchanges with Langer during Australia's tour of UAE in 2018, said that players need to better performances instead of expressing their grievances through the media.

"How do you think JL feels?" Khawaja asked on his Youtube channel.

"He probably feels like the guys in the team are stabbing him in the back, and that's what it looks like.

"That's why it's so disappointing. It's actually a really bad look. This is something the group needs to sort out ASAP."

He added: "Let's put it into perspective here. It’s not always 100 per cent the coach's fault. The guys aren't performing, the players have to take onus too at some stage.

"The guys have to perform better and at end of day it's not just one person, so I think there needs to be some sort of perspective put around this too."

Relations between Langer and his players exacerbated with Cricket Australia holding emergency talks between senior executives and the cricketers to try and chart a roadmap ahead of the T20 World Cup and Ashes.

It is understood that an agreement had reached for everyone to work together, at least until Langer's contract expires next year.

Khawaja backed his coach despite the perception that he was dropped from the team because of his feud with Langer.

