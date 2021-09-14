'Felt like they had no faith in my skill. I was shocked': Kuldeep laments lack of communication and game time with KKR

After a gap of nearly four months, Kuldeep Yadav returned to action during India's tour of Sri Lanka. The left-arm spinner, in between the England series at home and the Lanka series, had not played a single IPL game for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Hence, the white-ball tour in July marked his comeback. To former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, he opened up on being repeatedly left out by the franchise and lack of communication.

While speaking in a video interview on former India cricketer Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel, 26-year-old Yadav lamented the lack of communication within the team and said there are times a player does not know why he is not being picked.

"If the coaches have worked with you before and are with you for a prolonged period of time, they understand you better. But it becomes very difficult when the communication is weak. Sometimes you don't even know that whether you will be playing or not, or what the team expects from you.

"Sometimes you feel that you are deserving to play, can win matches for the team, but you don't know the reason why you are not playing. The management comes for 2 months with their plans, so that makes it difficult," Kuldeep explained.

Chinaman Yadav also commented that he was shocked when he did not receive an explanation behind him being sat out and also expressed disappointment in the fact that the team did not show enough faith in his skill.

"In the Indian team they talk to you when you are not selected, but it does not happen in the IPL," Kuldeep Yadav said. "I remember that I had spoken to the franchise before the IPL but in the matches that happened in the middle, nobody gave me an explanation. I was a bit shocked. I felt like there was no trust, like they had no faith in my skill. This happens when the team has many options. KKR now has plenty of spin bowling options."

While concluding his point, Yadav remarked that having an Indian captain makes a lot of difference, especially to Indian players.

"Definitely, definitely makes a lot of difference," Kuldeep Yadav said. "I don't know how Eoin Morgan sees me. In such cases, the communication gap increases.

"When it's an Indian, you can literally walk up to them and ask why you are not playing. Suppose, Rohit Sharma is the captain, you can ask freely on ways to improve, what's my role in the team but most importantly, the captain should also be interested in what he expects from me,"Yadav elaborated.