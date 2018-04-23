Fever FM partners with Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, KKR and Chennai Super Kings

Fever FM is the Official Radio Partner of Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders as well as Chennai Super Kings this season.

Sports has been a key content peg for Fever FM. Every T20 season, the teams change, the stakes change but one thing remains the same – Fever FM has been the official radio partner of Delhi Daredevils (DD), Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

This year, Fever FM has tied-up with a fourth team -- a big one that too. Fever Chennai is the official radio partner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the season.

However, the partnership with CSK could continue for many years going by how Fever FM’s tie-ups have flourished with the other teams.

Fever Delhi has been the official radio partner of Delhi Daredevils for 11 years in a row now, while Fever Mumbai is the official radio partner of Mumbai Indians for eight years in a row. In its very first year of launch, Radio Nasha became the official radio partner of Daredevils in 2017 and the association continues this year as well.

Fan interaction

In Chennai, Fever FM has created a ‘Yellow Squad’ and gave 12 lucky winners an all-expense paid trip from Chennai to Mumbai to watch the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, Fever FM is running a flagship initiative – ‘Junior Daredevils’, ‘Junior Knight Riders’ & ‘Junior Super Kings’ where parents will get a chance to fight it out on air and win their children a chance to meet the players in the dugout just before the match begins.

And Radio Nasha will give a VIP treatment, merchandise and tickets under its initiative, ‘Dilli Ke VIP’, to honour the people who have brought a positive change in Delhi. From giving away match tickets every 104th minute, meet and greet with the players, to original franchisee merchandise, the entire season will be celebrated as a festival on Fever FM.

Commenting on the tie-ups, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd. said, “Sports is a huge priority for us and Fever FM has through the years powered the sports revolution in the country.

“This is the 11th season of one of the biggest marketing properties of Fever FM,” he added. “It is an honour for us to be the official radio partners of Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. The initiatives are designed to ensure maximum listener engagement and unparalleled customer experience. Innovation is in the DNA of Fever FM and every year we strive to develop unique solutions in the sports category that bring our listeners closer to their heroes.”