Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire breaks out at Gabba during BBL match, spectators evacuated, play stopped; danger averted

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 16, 2025 06:17 PM IST

Play during the Heat vs Hurricanes BBL match at the Gabba was halted when smoke and fire were seen coming out from the DJ booth.

A never-before-seen incident stopped play during a Big Bash League (BBL) game at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. A fire broke out near the DJ booth during the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricane match, causing alarm and forcing the authorities to evacuate the spectators and stop the play for some time.

Fire breaks out during BBL game
Fire breaks out during BBL game

The incident happened when the Hurricanes were cruising at 47 for no loss after four overs in reply to the Heat’s 201-6. Play was halted when smoke and fire were seen coming out from the DJ booth. "Several concerned staff tried in vain to put the fire out, but luckily no one was hurt during the chaotic incident," reported Fox Cricket.

Videos of smokes coming out from the DJ booth went viral.

Gilchrist, Vaughan react to fire incident at the Gabba

Former Australia cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Brad Haddin and former England captain Michael Vaughan, who were on commentary duties at that time, were taken aback by the incident.

“Oh no, the DJ,” Adam Gilchrist said. "We will keep an eye on that. It doesn’t look like that is abating in any way shape or form.”

“Oh no, what’s he done?” Michael Vaughan added.

“He certainly lit up the place,” Brad Haddin joked.

“The music is still going,” Gilchrist added. “Oh no this could get serious. It is just halting proceedings. I think the umpires have been made aware of what is happening out there, so they just want to make sure nothing gets out of control.”

“Play delayed due to fire, I never thought I would see that,” Haddin said.

The situation was brought under control quickly and play resumed. Caleb Jewell (76 off 49) was the star of the show as the Hurricanes pulled off the fourth best chase in their history and the sixth best ever in the BBL. It was Heat's seventh victory in a row and it came with a last-ball six from Matthew Wade when one was required.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On