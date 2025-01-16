Fire breaks out at Gabba during BBL match, spectators evacuated, play stopped; danger averted

A never-before-seen incident stopped play during a Big Bash League (BBL) game at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. A fire broke out near the DJ booth during the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricane match, causing alarm and forcing the authorities to evacuate the spectators and stop the play for some time. Fire breaks out during BBL game

The incident happened when the Hurricanes were cruising at 47 for no loss after four overs in reply to the Heat’s 201-6. Play was halted when smoke and fire were seen coming out from the DJ booth. "Several concerned staff tried in vain to put the fire out, but luckily no one was hurt during the chaotic incident," reported Fox Cricket.

Videos of smokes coming out from the DJ booth went viral.

Gilchrist, Vaughan react to fire incident at the Gabba

Former Australia cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Brad Haddin and former England captain Michael Vaughan, who were on commentary duties at that time, were taken aback by the incident.

“Oh no, the DJ,” Adam Gilchrist said. "We will keep an eye on that. It doesn’t look like that is abating in any way shape or form.”

“Oh no, what’s he done?” Michael Vaughan added.

“He certainly lit up the place,” Brad Haddin joked.

“The music is still going,” Gilchrist added. “Oh no this could get serious. It is just halting proceedings. I think the umpires have been made aware of what is happening out there, so they just want to make sure nothing gets out of control.”

“Play delayed due to fire, I never thought I would see that,” Haddin said.

The situation was brought under control quickly and play resumed. Caleb Jewell (76 off 49) was the star of the show as the Hurricanes pulled off the fourth best chase in their history and the sixth best ever in the BBL. It was Heat's seventh victory in a row and it came with a last-ball six from Matthew Wade when one was required.