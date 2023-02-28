First after Eden 2001: New Zealand pull off follow-on comeback win

Sydney 1884, Headingley 1981, Kolkata 2001 and now, Basin Reserve 2023–New Zealand became the fourth-ever team to win a Test after following on in a nail-biting one-run win over England on Tuesday. This was the second time in history, after the West Indies in Adelaide (1992), that a team had won by one run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neil Wagner was an unlikely protagonist of this sensational win, bouncing out England with four wickets (4/62) and two inspiring catches. No one saw this coming though, particularly because Wagner was leaking almost six runs per over in the first innings. But with his change of pace on a two-paced Day 5 Basin Reserve pitch, Wagner was a different beast.

Having been thumped by 267 runs in the first Test, New Zealand looked set to lose this Test as well with Ben Stokes and Joe Root adding 121 runs for the sixth wicket to take England to 201/6 in pursuit of 258. But Stokes had a rush of blood, throwing his bat at a well-directed Wagner bouncer that top-edged to Tom Latham at square leg. Eight balls later, Root too miscued a pull to depart for 95 and leave the match hanging on a knife’s edge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England needed 56 runs but still had some batting to see them through. Stuart Broad didn’t get the upper cut right against Matt Henry, getting caught by Wagner at deep third man. But with Jack Leach–who was Stokes’s partner in that one-wicket 2019 Ashes win at Leeds–in tow, Ben Foakes started playing a brave innings, trimming the requirement down to single figures. Seven runs needed to win, Foakes couldn’t resist a Tim Southee bouncer and went for a pull but didn’t connect it well. Wagner held onto the catch despite a precarious tumble on the ropes. James Anderson came out swinging, belting Wagner for a boundary but next ball, he was caught down the leg side to spark frenzied celebrations in the ground that had been thrown open to the public for the last day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It's a special one and we'll celebrate it well," said Wagner after the match. "It's an amazing achievement and obviously everybody contributed, so hats off to everyone. That's what this team's about, just keep playing. We keep loving to fight for each other."

"It's hard to go past being only the fourth test team to win a test match having been asked to follow on," said Southee, who took over New Zealand’s Test captaincy in December after Kane Williamson stepped down. "The guys just taking it in their stride and giving it a shot in the last three days and managing to come out on top, that's, I'd imagine, would be a test match that will be talked about for a long time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"(For them) to show that character over the last three days has been very pleasing to see and just an awesome game of cricket to be a part of."

The irony of this result won’t be lost on England who had thumped New Zealand in three consecutive chases last summer after implementing their new strategy of playing to win, one that has come to be known as ‘Bazball’ after their coach Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum. England were a pawn at their own game even though they were sitting on a 1-0 series lead, choosing to enforce the follow-on after New Zealand had been bowled out for 210 on Day 3.

The Kiwis finally lived up to their home reputation, scoring 483 in the second innings that was anchored by another feisty hundred (132) from Williamson, forcing England to bowl nearly 216 consecutive overs. "Imagine captaining in hindsight?" said Stokes after the match. "That's nothing that I would ever do.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It was always our game to lose once we enforced the follow-on. But the logic behind it was that our opening bowlers have ripped through their top order for three innings in a row. We knew that New Zealand had to, pretty much, play the perfect game to put us in a situation like this."

"It's right up there," said the England captain when asked where he would place this Test. "Going down to the last day, being in that situation for the last half an hour … it's everything you wish for. Even though we came out on the wrong side of it, you can't help but feel blessed that we've managed to be a part of that incredible game. It's disappointing to not win, obviously. But we look at the bigger picture of what everyone's enjoyed and seen here today. It's probably bigger than the disappointment at the moment."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON