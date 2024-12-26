'First time I've seen Bumrah go for yorkers, slower balls inside first 6 overs': Konstas shook India pacer's confidence

Making his international debut on Thursday, Aussie opener Sam Konstas caught everyone’s attention with a quick-fire knock of 60 runs off 65 balls, at a strike rate of 92.31. The 19-year-old replaced Nathan McSweeney for the remaining two Tests against India, and the move was criticised by some, who felt that McSweeney was being made into a scapegoat. Australian batsman Sam Konstas (R) looks at India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) on the first day of the fourth cricket Test match.(AFP)

McSweeney, opener Usman Khawaja and no. 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne struggled in the opening three Border-Gavasar Trophy Tests, and crumbled to pacer Jasprit Bumrah, collectively registering a strike rate of 19.07 against the Indian Test vice-captain.

Konstas had a different template to dealing with Bumrah. Unlike Khawaja, McSweeney and Labuschagne, who just tried to survive against the pacer, Konstas took on Bumrah in the second over, unsuccessfully trying to ramp him over the slip cordon with a reverse scoop. After that error, he found his footing and showcased his array of shots. In the seventh, he succeeded in ramping Bumrah thrice, one which went for a boundary, and it looked like the MI star was running out of ideas in Melbourne. Then India skipper Rohit Sharma got his third slip back to deep third. Then in Bumrah’s following over, Konstas edged him to the slip, and Kohli dived to save a run instead.

Michael Vaughan on Jasprit Bumrah vs Sam Konstas

Speaking to foxsports.com.au, England legend Michael Vaughan dissected Konstas’ display and called it a ‘risky approach’. “It’s quite a sensible shot. I know that sounds mad, but if the ball is nipping around, what do you want to do? Play with a straight bat?,” he said.

“It’s the first time that I’ve seen Jasprit Bumrah go for yorkers, slower balls inside the first six overs of his opening burst on a Test match on day one.

“(It was) because he had to try and think outside the box. He had to try to do something different, that reverse ramp and the ramp that he missed first two time had the crowd “oohing and aaahing” but they didn’t “ooh” and “aah” when he played and missed.

“It’s a very different approach for us, I guess, who were brought up playing in the 80s and 90s. I guess you would say it’s a risky approach,” he added.

Konstas’ effort proved to be pivotal as it gave a good head start to the other Aussie batters. Khawaja went on to register 57 off 121 balls and Labuschagne slammed 72 off 145 balls. Steve Smith (68*) and Pat Cummins (8*) remained unbeaten as Australia reached 311/6 at Stumps on Day 1 of the fourth Test.