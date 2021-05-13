‘Fit and available, he walks in as a captain & bats at No.3’: Aakash Chopra on return of Shreyas Iyer as DC skipper

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has stated that if Delhi Capitals’ regular skipper Shreyas Iyer should retain his position the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes if the latter is fit and available.

Iyer wasn’t a part of DC in the IPL 2021 as he was ruled out due to a shoulder injury that he sustained during the ODI series against England in Ahmedabad. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was given the responsibilities and he delivered as expected. Under Pant’s leadership, the Capitals won six out of eight games and were placed first with 12 points before the league was suspended due to rising cases of Covid-19 in its bio-bubble.

Meanwhile, Iyer underwent shoulder surgery and is on the way to recovery. While the fans are curious to see whether the Mumbaikar gets back his captaincy on the resumption of the tournament, former cricketer Chopra reckoned that there is no doubt in that.

While responding to a fan’s question in his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-commentator said, “Hundred percent man. There is no doubt in it. Fit and available, Shreyas Iyer walks in as a captain, bats at No.3. Then you can play Nortje alongside Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis. Suddenly the Delhi team, which is already very strong and is at No.1 at the moment, will become even more strong.”

“Rules are definitely not like that once you are ruled out, you cannot come back. When fit and available, come back and play,” he added.

Being the skipper of Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer had produced positive results. He led his team into their maiden final last year. He also took them to the playoffs in the IPL 2019.