Five uncapped players with most runs in IPL 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) is a platform that has acted as a launchpad for budding cricketers since it came into existence. But as time passed, players who toiled hard in the domestic circuit, utilised this platform to nurture their skills and enter the Indian dressing room.

While some lucky ones got the chance to don the Indian jersey, there are plenty who are still dreaming to pose with it at least once. Let us have a look at those uncapped players who were the top-performers with the bat in the previous season which was held in the UAE:-

Devdutt Padikkal – 473 Runs

The Karnataka cricketer made a sensational debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 473 runs in IPL 2020 to set the record for most runs scored by an uncapped player in a debut IPL season.

Nitish Rana – 352 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star batsman Nitish Rana was in prime form in the previous season as he scored 352 runs in 14 at an average of 25.14. Notably, he has racked up over 300 runs in each of the last four IPL seasons. So far, he has played 60 matches in the cash-rich league and has 1437 runs to his credit, at an average of 28.17. His strike rate has been 135.56.

Rahul Tewatia – 255 runs

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder left a positive impact with his match-winning performances as he scored 255 runs in 14 matches, at a strike rate of 139.34 in IPL 2020. As a result, Tewatia got a maiden India call-up for the recently-concluded 5-match T20I series against England which India won 3-2. Though he didn’t get a chance to make his international debut, he will be looking forward to starting afresh in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Rahul Tripathi – 230 runs

Another KKR player on the list who not only impressed the fans but also the co-owner of the franchise, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who didn’t hesitate to cheer for the uncapped batter in one of the league stage games. Rahul scored 231 runs in 11 games at an average of 23, including a 50-plus score. He smashed a total of 10 sixes and 21 boundaries in the tournament.

Ruturaj Gaikwad – 204 runs

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings had an underwhelming season in 2020 as they finished 7th in the points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history. However, the franchise discovered a fresh talent in Ruturaj, who missed the initial stage of the tournament after testing positive for Covid-19. Once recovered, he represented CSK in 6 matches and scored 204 runs, 4 runs more than captain MS Dhoni, at a strike rate of 120.71.