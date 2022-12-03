'Flight changed, no food, luggage misplaced': India's star goes through 'worse experience' before Bangladesh ODIs

India pacer Deepak Chahar might be undercooked in the series-opening ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday after he had 'a worse experience' of travelling with Malaysia Airlines. Chahar along with Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar were all flying to Dhaka from Christchurch, New Zealand via Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Chahar complained that his flight was changed without prior notice and he was not offered any food despite being in the business class. The right-arm pacer has joined the Indian squad in Mirpur but said he is still waiting for his luggage with less than 24 hours to go for the match on Sunday.

"Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow," Chahar tweeted on Saturday morning before team's training session.

Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on twitter but the cricketer said that it didn't work.

"May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," the airlines replied on twitter about the change in flight.

"A representative from our Customer Relations team will be in touch with you soon, to follow up on your feedback. You will receive a case reference number once you submitted the feedback form. Once again, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience," the Airlines tweeted.

Chahar did not share details on whether the Indian cricketers - Dhawan, Iyer, Shardul, Pant, Washington - were subjected to the same ordeal.

Chahar is likely to share the new ball with Mohammed Siraj in the first ODI against Bangladesh as veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the three-match series due to a shoulder injury.

The Bangladesh ODI series marks the return of captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul and superstar Virat Kohli. All of them were given a break from the New Zealand limited-overs tour.

