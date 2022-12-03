Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Flight changed, no food, luggage misplaced': India's star goes through 'worse experience' before Bangladesh ODIs

'Flight changed, no food, luggage misplaced': India's star goes through 'worse experience' before Bangladesh ODIs

cricket
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:55 PM IST

Deepak Chahar has joined the Indian squad in Mirpur, Bangladesh but said he is still waiting for his luggage with less than 24 hours to go for the match on Sunday.

India's Deepak Chahar plays a shot(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

India pacer Deepak Chahar might be undercooked in the series-opening ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday after he had 'a worse experience' of travelling with Malaysia Airlines. Chahar along with Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar were all flying to Dhaka from Christchurch, New Zealand via Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Chahar complained that his flight was changed without prior notice and he was not offered any food despite being in the business class. The right-arm pacer has joined the Indian squad in Mirpur but said he is still waiting for his luggage with less than 24 hours to go for the match on Sunday.

"Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow," Chahar tweeted on Saturday morning before team's training session.

Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on twitter but the cricketer said that it didn't work.

"May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," the airlines replied on twitter about the change in flight.

"A representative from our Customer Relations team will be in touch with you soon, to follow up on your feedback. You will receive a case reference number once you submitted the feedback form. Once again, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience," the Airlines tweeted.

Chahar did not share details on whether the Indian cricketers - Dhawan, Iyer, Shardul, Pant, Washington - were subjected to the same ordeal.

Chahar is likely to share the new ball with Mohammed Siraj in the first ODI against Bangladesh as veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the three-match series due to a shoulder injury.

The Bangladesh ODI series marks the return of captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul and superstar Virat Kohli. All of them were given a break from the New Zealand limited-overs tour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
deepak chahar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP