Lalit Modi, the driving force behind the creation of the Indian Premier League, has opened up about the events that paved the way for the tournament’s launch. Recalling the developments around 2005, Modi claimed he worked actively to ensure Sharad Pawar became BCCI president, believing that decision was vital for the IPL to take shape in the years that followed.

Lalit Modi revisited 2005 BCCI battle as Sharad Pawar emerged victorious in landmark election(Instagram/)

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Modi remains one of the most controversial figures in Indian cricket administration, but his contribution to the league’s foundation is difficult to ignore. The IPL changed the landscape of the sport soon after its arrival, bringing a new commercial scale and global attention to Indian cricket. Over time, the tournament’s success helped the BCCI grow into the most influential body in world cricket, with enormous financial strength and a major say in how the modern game is run.

He recalled the intense political battle within the BCCI during the mid-2000s, describing how internal divisions, shifting loyalties, and last-minute twists shaped Pawar’s push for the board presidency with Jagmohan Dalmiya in the rival faction. Modi also spoke about the growing power struggle within the Indian cricket administration at the time, claiming the contest had become increasingly fierce with every passing election.

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{{^usCountry}} “We convinced Sharad Pawar to fight for the post. We go for election, confident of winning and we lose by one vote. Because there's a fight. Within our own people. Pune Cricket Association. Ajit Shirke and Dnyaneshwar Agashe fight. And Agashe gets bought over. By the Dalmia faction. Okay, and we lose by one. A considered vote of ours. Last-minute secret voting, Agashe goes. Mr. Pawar is very upset. Of course, rightly so. Now, we fought next year again. Everybody else, the Shuklas of the world, the Srinivasans of the world, everybody was on that side. The fight got stronger and bigger. And buying and trading became even bigger and bigger in numbers," Modi said on Ridhima Pathak's YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We convinced Sharad Pawar to fight for the post. We go for election, confident of winning and we lose by one vote. Because there's a fight. Within our own people. Pune Cricket Association. Ajit Shirke and Dnyaneshwar Agashe fight. And Agashe gets bought over. By the Dalmia faction. Okay, and we lose by one. A considered vote of ours. Last-minute secret voting, Agashe goes. Mr. Pawar is very upset. Of course, rightly so. Now, we fought next year again. Everybody else, the Shuklas of the world, the Srinivasans of the world, everybody was on that side. The fight got stronger and bigger. And buying and trading became even bigger and bigger in numbers," Modi said on Ridhima Pathak's YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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Continuing his recollection of the intense battle for control within the BCCI, Modi spoke about the dramatic scenes during the 2005 board elections in Kolkata. He described how court orders, political manoeuvring and heated confrontations inside the venue turned the election into a chaotic affair, with tensions rising sharply after the Supreme Court appointed observers arrived to oversee the proceedings.

"I remember, November 29th, 2005, I remember clearly it's my birthday. Calcutta, the elections. Home ground of Jagmohan Dalmia. I am in many courts, fighting, and Harish Salve is appearing for me. We managed to get the Supreme Court to pass an order that the elections will be conducted under the ages of two Supreme Court retired judges. Nobody knew the names. We got an ex-party order. Meeting starting, nobody knows this is going to happen, right? Mr Dalmia is sitting at the table, and he was going to disqualify quite a few of us. I have the election. At the right time, it's all about timing. At the right time, I'm there, and I present the Supreme Court order. You cannot be the chairman of the committee. Uproar. Close the doors, shut the doors down. Police bandobast had to be done. Two Supreme Court judges walk in. It was seen. Two Supreme Court judges walk. Okay. Mr Dalmia had to sit back. We will conduct the elections. Mr Jaitley and all the lawyers helpless, everywhere trying to go back into the court to try and delay this. They're trying to delay the meeting. The meeting which should have taken half an hour to finish, went on till 5 o'clock in the evening or something. Big tamasha," he added.

The writting on the wall

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Modi also opened up about the extraordinary measures that were allegedly taken during the fiercely fought BCCI elections of 2005. Describing the intense scramble for votes behind the scenes, he claimed several board members were held up in hotel rooms while flights carrying delegates were diverted in an effort to influence the numbers before the meeting.

"Before all of this is happening. People are coming in from different parts of India for the meeting. Members of the BCCI. There are people being held up in their hotel rooms. People whose flights are being diverted. And I must say, we diverted a few flights also of their members. Okay? Because we also diverted some members' flights to different parts. It was like an election, you have to win. The writing was on the wall. We will win on merit basis," he added.

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Ending his detailed recollection of the 2005 BCCI power battle, the 62-year-old spoke about the final result that brought Sharad Pawar’s group into control of the board. Modi claimed several influential figures in Indian cricket administration had backed the rival faction, but insisted his side had won over members through constant campaigning during the election period.

"We won. By the way, Shukla, Anurag Thakur, Arun Jaitley, Srinivasan, all voted for Dalmia and they still lost. So they were never on the Pawar camp. And I'm naming those people specifically. They were on the other side. They were the ones who were spreading the money around. They were the Dalmia core group along with the Roomtas, who had only been thrown out, but they're still the core group. And then came to our group, which is clean, merit-based, and we convinced every one of those members of the BCCI that we are good for them. And that's how we won. And that's how we came into power on November 29th. And you see, that was the beginning and the start of the revolution of modern cricket today," he concluded.

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