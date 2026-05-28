Lalit Modi crowns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as ‘best buy in history’ after RR's INR 1.1 crore bargain

But is it the best IPL buy of all time? Founder of the IPL, Lalit Modi, certainly seems to think so, taking to his X account to shower the teenager with immense praise after he hammered 97(29) to take RR past SRH in the Eliminator in his IPL Playoff debut.

All of that, after receiving a relatively paltry sum of INR 1.1 crore from the franchise in the 2025 auction. For a 13 year old at the time, certainly a substantial amount – but compared to the exorbitant fees that fly around the IPL, there is no question that it is a complete bargain at this point in time.

With 680 runs at an otherworldly strike-rate of 242, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at all of 15 years old is making a case for having arguably the best IPL season of all time. Dragging Rajasthan Royals all the way to Qualifier 2 with some truly spectacular innings, Sooryavanshi has proven to be the best of an incredible batch of Indian openers in the tournament.

“Best buy of any player in history,” said Modi, tagging Sooryavanshi and RR in his post.

Sooryavanshi worth all the money In the 2025 auction, the only other team in discussion with RR for Sooryavanshi’s signature were Delhi Capitals – but RR director Zubin Bharucha would reveal that RR had identified a supreme talent and were ready to shell out as much as they needed to gain his services.

Sooryavanshi has certainly repaid that faith, and then some – there is no question that he will earn a massive boost in the next auction, most likely via a retention as RR try to nail him down for the long term. That will certainly cost them a lot more – but already as the face of the franchise and as the face of Indian cricket going into the future.

There are certainly other candidates to the title – the likes of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, who captained their teams to multiple titles, or the likes of Jasprit Bumrah or Hardik Pandya, who were picked up as relative unknowns and developed into superstars for club and country.

But at the moment, for the kind of performance Sooryavanshi is giving RR, and the kind of numbers he is putting up, it’s hard to disagree with Lalit Modi’s assessment in the moment.