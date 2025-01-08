Focus on Rohit, Bumrah and Shami in Champions Trophy selection

Mumbai: After a forgettable three months in international cricket, his runs having dried up and India losing two Test series in a row under his watch, skipper Rohit Sharma would be eagerly awaiting a return to coloured clothing; that too ODI cricket, his most favoured format. While Rohit Sharma is set to remain skipper in ODIs, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to stay out of the England ODIs due to injury (AFP)

“It’s a different format, a different ball game,” a BCCI official set the tone ahead of the selection committee meeting on Saturday when India’s provisional squad for next month’s ICC Champions Trophy as well as the three home ODIs against England starting February 6, which will serve as a dress rehearsal, will be picked.

Rohit, 37, is set to remain skipper. The squad for five T20Is against England starting on January 22 will also be picked.

ODIs are now played sparsely. That would force the selectors to refer to their notes from the recent past. India have played only six ODIs after the 2023 World Cup, in which Rohit’s men captured the imagination of the nation before finishing runners-up. The leading men have featured only in one three-match series, in Sri Lanka last August, with a second-string side sent for the other series in South Africa. Like he did in the World Cup, Rohit dominated with the bat in Sri Lanka by taking on the new ball bowlers and dominating the powerplay.

However, India lost the series, which was the first for Gautam Gambhir as head coach, and the selectors may want to be more forceful with their views given the team’s recent failures under Rohit-Gambhir. Recent form in other formats may also have some influence in the selections.

One positive is opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Yet to play an ODI scene and having played his last List A match more than two years ago, there is a feeling the left-hander has done everything to become an all-format force and he should not be kept waiting. It would be easy to link Jaiswal up with Rohit at the top, but Shubman Gill’s ODI numbers are astonishingly good – 2,328 runs (avg 58.20, S/R 101.74).

The selectors may not want to overdo when it comes to forming opinions about cross-format performances. That brings up Shreyas Iyer, who has held his own in ODI cricket and been prolific in recent domestic matches. And Virat Kohli. Uncertain of his off-stump and experiencing a slump in Test cricket, he’s the third highest all-time ODI run-getter, averaging 58.18.

KL Rahul’s struggle to cement his spot extends to ODI cricket too. Having offered middle-order stability in the last World Cup, he was dropped for Rishabh Pant in the final ODI in Sri Lanka. While Pant will keep his place, Rahul may feel the pressure from the explosive Sanju Samson, if that’s the brand of cricket India choose to play.

Hardik bowling fit, wait for Bumrah

The selectors have been watching Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over tournament action, and one understands Hardik Pandya’s bowling fitness has received a thumbs up based on his 20 overs bowled over three matches with good speeds.

While Hardik lends the crucial balance to the squad, the selectors are fretting over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness after he failed to complete the Sydney Test, experiencing back spasms. Bumrah has consulted New Zealand orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Rowan Schouten, who operated on his back in 2023. The surgeon is in touch with BCCI’s medical team and the selectors are expected to be informed. Bumrah is likely to stay out of the England ODIs. He may be in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, but would only play if he is pain-free after returning to bowling.

Shami close to comeback

Mohammed Shami knows all about injuries and rehab. The pacer has been out of India action after bagging a tournament-high 24 wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He underwent surgery for a heel injury from which he has fully recovered, as per a BCCI update. But he had minor swelling in his left knee due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload. Shami has since delivered two eight-over spells for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and if he has a pain-free outing on Thursday in Bengal’s pre-quarters against Haryana in Vadodara with the selectors watching, his comeback may be on the cards.

There is one more fitness worry in the bowling group. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has only just returned to bowl in the nets after his left groin surgery. If he is deemed unfit, it may open the doors for Ravindra Jadeja. Axar Patel was the preferred left-arm spinner in Sri Lanka and has done well. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had then said that Jadeja was ‘rested’.

“It would have been pointless to take both him and Axar for this short series. We know what Jaddu has done. He’s had a terrific World Cup (T20). So, no, he’s not at all dropped,” he had said. But it’s also true that both present similar skill sets, and the selectors have to decide if both are needed on pitches in Dubai, where India play all their matches. Washington Sundar should keep his place.