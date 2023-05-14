Focus on Root as Samson and Co. eye revenge after Chinnaswamy hammering: RR predicted XI vs RCB

IPL 2023, RR predicted XI vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023 encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. RR got back to winning ways after dishing out a commanding show in both the departments against Kolkata Knight Riders and will look to carry forward the momentum and put themselves in a position to make it to the playoffs. The Sanju Samson-led unit will also take the opportunity to avenge the defeat to RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier in the season.

RR predicted XI vs RCB(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan are currently fifth in the points table with twelve points from the same number of matches. RR kicked-off the the season on a dominating note but a series of defeats at the mid-stage have placed them in a spot of bother.

Yuzvendra Chahal produced a spectacular show in the previous encounter at Eden Gardens, where he scalped four wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal then scored 98* off 47 balls as Rajasthan completed the 150-chase in 13.1 overs and won the contest by nine wickets.

If we look at the batting firepower available at the Royals' camp, Jos Buttler has scored 392 runs in twelve innings. Shimron Hetmyer started the season in scintillating form but has failed to contribute in the last few games. He has scored 219 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently the leading run-scorer for RR and has mustered 575 runs, while skipper Samson has chipped in 356 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhruv Jurel and R Ashwin have also made significant contributions with the bat lower down the order. As far as the bowling department is concerned, Chahal has been ruling the charts and will hope to add more scalps under his tally of 21 wickets. Ashwin has picked 14 wickets at an economy of seven, while Trent Boult has struck twelve times this season. Sandeep Sharma has picked 9 wickets.

IPL 2023, RR predicted XI vs RCB:

Openers: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Middle Order: Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin

Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen

Impact player: Devdutt Padikkal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON