'For long time, cricketers wanted this space, some context to Test cricket': R Ashwin 'looking forward to' WTC final

India off-spinner R Ashwin opened up on the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand which will kick off from June 18th and will be played in Southampton. The anticipation for the inaugural WTC final is already sky-high and excitement has already reached its peak.

So much so, that even India off-spinner R Ashwin is eagerly waiting for the final match to begin. In a recent video uploaded on the BCCI website, Ashwin stresses on the importance of the contest.

“I expect a very well-planned and a well-knit New Zealand team to come at us. Having played two Tests, they will definitely come in with an advantage, so we have to adapt quickly," he said.

“It is really exciting, in all these years we have never played a team at a neutral venue in Test cricket. Test cricket is the ultimate format of the sport that we have. It is the greatest test of a cricketer’s ability, mental strength, and everything. For a long time, cricketers wanted this kind of space, with some context to Test cricket. Looking forward to the final,” Ashwin added.

Speaking on the conditions he expects in Southampton during the match, Ashwin said that players have to adapt according to weather and the fans play a crucial role.

“I sometimes funnily say this - You don’t need to cover the ground or the pitch in England, you need to cover the clouds. The condition of the ball and the situation of the game matters a lot. One aspect that stands out is the understanding of Test cricket that the clouds bring here," he signed off.