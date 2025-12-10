For Yuvi and India, Abhishek hopes to shine in 2nd T20I

Chandigarh: Not so long ago, Abhishek Sharma was lighting up stadiums in the UAE with his blistering strokeplay during the Asia Cup — a tournament India eventually went on to win, beating Pakistan in the final. The left-handed opener’s fearless hitting not only earned him the Player of the Tournament award but also propelled him to the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings. India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack. (AP)

For India, Abhishek’s rise, just months before the men’s T20 World Cup — to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka — is a welcome boost. The 25-year-old, a member of India’s 2018 U-19 World Cup–winning side, is clearly hungry for more and intent on maximising every opportunity to build confidence and experience.

Although he started brightly in the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack, he fell for 17 off 12 balls after a sharp catch by Marco Jansen at deep fine leg off Lutho Sipamla.

Come Thursday evening, though, the opener will aim to produce a cracker of an innings in the second T20I — one that holds special significance as it will be played at his home ground in New Chandigarh, which is hosting its first-ever T20I.

“He was utterly disappointed after getting out early in Cuttack,” said his father, Raj Kumar. “He knows he has to make full use of these matches—against South Africa now and against New Zealand in the next series. These games will prepare him well for the T20 World Cup. Since the Asia Cup, he has become more determined and has worked even harder on his training.”

The New Zealand cricket team is scheduled to tour India in January 2026.The tour will consist of three ODIs and five T20I matches.

Abhishek has spent hours training under the guidance of his mentor, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, in Gurugram, while also turning out for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) after the Asia Cup.

One of his standout performances came in Hyderabad during the SMAT, when he smashed a sensational 148 off 52 balls against Bengal — a bowling attack featuring seasoned pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Shami.

“Abhishek is operating at a different level now,” said Uday Kaul, former first-class cricketer and assistant coach of the Punjab senior men’s team. “The way he played that innings was mind-blowing, though not surprising. His form, confidence and shot range have all grown tremendously. Yuvi paaji’s influence has made him a more complete cricketer. His fearless attitude makes him a dangerous campaigner.”

Thursday’s match will be special for Abhishek for another reason too — the Punjab Cricket Association will be unveiling a stand named after Yuvraj Singh, the architect of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs.

“He wants to do well because it’s a proud moment for Yuvraj paaji—his mentor and role model. Abhishek loves playing at the New Chandigarh stadium. I hope he plays a match-winning knock and dedicates it to Yuvraj,” said Raj Kumar.

Alongside Yuvraj, the PCA will also inaugurate a stand honouring India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Abhishek’s rise hasn’t been meteoric like that of his Punjab teammate Shubman Gill. The duo came through the ranks together, made headlines as U-16 prospects, and later lifted both the U-19 Asia Cup and the 2018 U-19 World Cup. But while Gill’s ascent across formats was rapid, Abhishek had to grind through domestic cricket, shine in the IPL for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and then eventually earn a national call-up in Zimbabwe. He made an instant impression, smashing a T20I century in only his second match, becoming the fastest Indian to achieve the feat.

“He was immensely talented as a junior, and all of us at PCA knew he would play for India,” said Kaul. “It’s actually good that his big break came after proving himself at the domestic level and in the IPL. Credit must go to Yuvi paaji. He knows a lot about tactical approach and he must have passed on that to Abhishek who has also matured in the last couple of years.”

Since 2020, Abhishek has been under Yuvraj’s tutelage, closely following the legend for guidance — whether in Chandigarh or Gurugram.

“He comes home only when necessary,” Raj Kumar added. “Otherwise, he’s in the nets or working on his fitness every single day. Yuvraj has ensured Abhishek grows into a top-notch cricketer. And he’s doing the same for many others too.”

As Abhishek walks out to a packed New Chandigarh stadium on Thursday, the expectations will be justifiably high. For the young left-hander, it will be more than just another T20I. It will be a homecoming, a tribute to his mentor, and another step toward the World Cup dream he now chases with renewed purpose and belief.

Game buzz

A strong buzz surrounds the second T20I between India and South Africa, scheduled for Thursday evening at the Punjab Cricket Association’s New Chandigarh Stadium.

India enters the contest on the back of a commanding 101-run win in Cuttack and a victory on Thursday would strengthen India’s grip on the series but also give them confidence ahead of the World Cup.

Over the past few days, there hasn’t been a lot of dew at New Chandigarh. With the venue known for high-scoring IPL encounters, India in red-hot form, and the stadium poised for its men’s international debut, Thursday’s clash promises fireworks—and a memorable night for fans in the region.