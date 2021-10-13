'Forget what happened with RCB': Sunil Gavaskar explains how Virat Kohli can have 'glorious end' to T20 captaincy

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes winning the T20 World Cup in UAE, which starts from Sunday, could provide the perfect end to Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure in the shorter format of the game. The upcoming showpiece event will be Kohli's final assignment as a leader in the T20Is and the 32-year-old will look to finish it on a high.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore crashed out of Indian Premier League 2021 this week after losing the Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was Kohli's final assignment as RCB captain, and it meant he finished his tenure as Bangalore skipper without a trophy.

However, Gavaskar insisted that Kohli may still have a fairytale end to his tenure as T20 captaincy if he manages to win the T20 World Cup this year.

"That will be fantastic. Because that will probably be the best ending he can have as captain (T20s). Playing for a franchise is one thing but playing for a country is entirely different. So winning a tournament for the country would be fantastic," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports, IPL's official broadcaster.

Gavaskar went on to cite example of Clive Lloyd who went on to lose big series after winning the World Cup twice as captain. The former India batting legend said that it could work out the other way around for the India captain.

“As I said earlier, these scripts are written up there (points skywards). We don't know what these scripts are all about. Look at Clive Lloyd for example. Winning the World Cup in 1975 and 1979 and then what happened in 1983, he lost the final to India.”

“In 1985 in the Champions of Champions, again he lost. In Test cricket and one-day cricket, in the last couple of years, he didn't win.

"Here, it could actually be, forget what happened with RCB etcetera, here he could end lifting the World Cup trophy. That would be the most glorious end to his captaincy that one could imagine," Gavaskar signed off.

India will begin their campaign at the T20 World Cup from October 24th, with their first game set to be played against Pakistan.