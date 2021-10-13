KKR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Match Updates: Morgan's Kolkata take on Pant's Delhi in Sharjah; Toss at 7 PM
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DC, Qualifier 2: Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in IPL 59th Match Today. The winner of this encounter will advance to the final of Indian Premier League 14. Follow KKR vs DC live score and updates on the live blog.
IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs DC, Qualifier 2: Today, we find out which team will square off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of Indian Premier League 2021. Will it be Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders or will it be Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals? While KKR defeated RCB in the Eliminator to reach Qualifier 2, DC lost to CSK in Qualifier 1. This is their second and last shot at sealing a berth in the final. A couple of things are working for Kolkata in this match-up as they won their last meeting (in Sharjah) and have also won two games on the trot at the same venue. On the other hand, Delhi topped the table and despite their narrow loss in Q1, they have looked the most consistent and stable side. Irrespective of the result, top-notch cricket and pure entertainment for everyone are ensured. And as they say, only time will reveal the winner.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 13, 2021 06:35 PM IST
IPL 2021 KKR vs DC Live: Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI
Our KKR Predicted XI vs DC: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan
Oct 13, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live: DC Squad
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala,
Oct 13, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live: KKR Squad
Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
Oct 13, 2021 06:20 PM IST
IPL 2021: Venue Insights- Sharjah Pt 2
Best Bowling Figures:
4/13 By Lakshmipathy Balaji (Punjab Kings) Against Sunrisers
Hyderabad In 2014.
Highest Partnership:
183 By KL Rahul And Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) For 1st
Wicket Against Rajasthan Royals In 2020.
Win Rate Batting First:
30% (3 Won; 7 Lost)
Oct 13, 2021 06:15 PM IST
IPL 2021: Venue Insights- Sharjah Pt 1
Highest Team Total:
228/4 By Delhi Capitals Against Kolkata Knight Riders In
2020.
Lowest Team Total:
85/10 By Rajasthan Royals Against Kolkata Knight Riders In
2021.
Highest Individual Score:
106 By Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) Against Rajasthan
Royals In 2020.
Oct 13, 2021 06:10 PM IST
IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Live Score: DC's Form guide
vs CSK: Lost by 4 wickets
vs RCB: Lost by 7 wickets
vs CSK: Won by 3 wickets
vs MI: Won by 4 wickets
vs KKR: Lost by 3 wickets
Oct 13, 2021 06:05 PM IST
IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Live Score: KKR's Form guide
vs RCB: Won by 4 wickets
vs RR: Lost by 7 wickets
vs SRH: Won by 6 wickets
vs PBKS: Lost by 5 wickets
vs DC: Won by 3 wickets
Oct 13, 2021 06:00 PM IST
IPL 2021: Expecting Shikhar “Gabbar” Dhawan to roar today?
He may not have clicked in the previous game but he is still Delhi Capitals' highest run-scorer this season. Expect him to roar to a big score today
Oct 13, 2021 05:55 PM IST
IPL 2021: DC, watch out for Sunil Narine!
West Indies' Sunil Narine guided KKR to victory with his all-round performance. Will he shine with the bat again?
Oct 13, 2021 05:50 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by DC vs KKR
Highest Total Chased- 179 On Apr 12, 2019
Lowest Total Defended- 160 On Oct 13, 2012
Oct 13, 2021 05:45 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by KKR vs DC
Highest Total Chased- 169 On Apr 17, 2017
Lowest Total Defended- 133 On May 13, 2008
Oct 13, 2021 05:40 PM IST
KKR vs DC Live Score: Can Pant stops Morgan's encore?
The last time these teams met, Kolkata pipped Delhi for a 3-wicket win at the same venue. Batting first, DC scored 127/9 in 20 overs. In response, KKR got home with 10 balls to spare.
Oct 13, 2021 05:35 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: It's Eoin Morgan vs Rishabh Pant
Qualifier 2 of IPL 14 will see to captains, both big-hitting southpaws, locks horns with each other. While there are a lot of similarities between them, the two have endured contrasting forms with the bat. While Pant, coming on the back of an unbeaten 50, has amassed 413 runs in 15 games, Englishman Morgan has only scored 129 runs in 15 games. Which batter will score more runs today?
Oct 13, 2021 05:30 PM IST
IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: KKR and DC in IPL 2021 Playoffs?
Kolkata Knight Riders - Eliminator- Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
Delhi Capitals - Qualifier 1- Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets
Oct 13, 2021 05:25 PM IST
KKR vs DC: Head-to-Head contests
Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals and have faced each other 278 times in the IPL and KKR lead the overall head-to-head battle 15-12. If DC are to make the final, they have no choice but to make it 15-13.
Oct 13, 2021 05:20 PM IST
IPL 2021, KKR vs DC, Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Eoin Morgan-led KKR and Rishabh Pant's DC are battling it out for the second berth in the final and head into this contest on the back of a win and a loss, respectively. While Kolkata would be eager to continue their winning run in Sharjah, DC would look to bounce back from their Qualifier 1 defeat. It's now or never, folks. No more second chances, even for table-toppers Delhi. Today, we will find out which team will lock horns against CSK in the summit clash. So, strap in, sit back, and enjoy the action. This is the penultimate game of IPL 2021 and you don't want to miss this. LET'S GO!!
