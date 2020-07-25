Former Australia cricketer highlights ‘India’s biggest problem’ while addressing MS Dhoni’s comeback

cricket

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:12 IST

MS Dhoni is a man of many qualities. He is an astute captain, champion batsmen, and a remarkable wicket-keeper. On top of that Dhoni is one of the greatest finishers in the history of world cricket. A widely known belief in cricket is that if Dhoni is at the crease during the end, whatever the score the match is far from over. A lasting memory in the minds of Indian cricket fans is the six Dhoni hit off Nuwan Kulasekara to win India the 2011 World Cup.

Even during last year’s perennial tournament, it seemed that Dhoni would again turn out to be the match-winner for India against New Zealand. But that was not to be as got run out at the end as India crashed out in the semis.

It turned out to be the last time we got to see Dhoni on a cricket field as took a sabbatical from the sport. The Indian team has tried to lean onto Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as the wicket-keeper during his absence but they are still to grab that opportunity with both hands.

READ | ‘I started being more fearless’: Virat Kohli reveals how Ravi Shastri’s advice helped him during 2018 tour of England

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones talked about Dhoni’s absence from cricket and also highlighted that grooming a finisher would be a big problem for Team India.

“At the moment it looks like the Indian selectors are going with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. If Dhoni has a wonderful IPL then he’s away, but if he doesn’t do well in the next IPL then perhaps his door is definitely shut. But, he’s left the door open. This break might be fantastic for him. He has had a really good break and if he wants to come back out of this — trust me as you get older it gets more difficult to come back from a break,” Dean Jones was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“He (MS Dhoni) is an absolute superstar. He is ‘great’. So, I have always felt, with the greats, to tend to let them do what they want to do, but at the moment they are leaning towards K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant. But, India’s biggest problem is still a finisher. Who is your finisher? Hardik-Pandya — yes. Just comes down to your balance — who’s hot and who’s not,” Jones added.

Dhoni will now take part in the 2020 Indian Premier League that takes place later this year. He will be leading the Chennai Super Kings’ side when the tournament reportedly returns in September.