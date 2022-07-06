Former India cricketers blame Bumrah and Co's ‘absolutely listless’ cricket for loss vs England in Edgbaston

What looked like a comfortable win for India at one stage, was denied by two England stalwarts - Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root - who pulled a spectacular run-chase, in fact the highest by the Three Lions in Tests. Needing a staggering 378 to win in the fourth innings, both Bairstow and Root stitched 269 runs for the fourth wicket as England won the Test against India at Edgbaston by seven wickets, bringing an end to the much-anticipated series tied at 2-2.

Making the Indian attack look hapless, both Root and Bairstow went to knock their individual hundreds and ensured they stayed in the middle until the job was done. When it was done Bairstow was standing tall at 114* off 145 balls, while the former England captain, who did most of the scoring on the final day, stood unbeaten on 142 off 173 balls.

Several experts were quick to point what went wrong for India, who dominated the proceedings for most part of the match. Former India opener Virender Sehwag pinpointed a few as soon as the match got over. The ex-cricketer in his tweet highlighted the lack of individual contributions apart from Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara.

The wicketkeeper-batter had notched a ton in the first inning and followed it up with a brilliant half-century in the second. Pujara, on the other hand, was another positive with the bat as he chipped in with 66 runs in India's 245 in the second innings.

Meanwhile, if we look at the bowlers apart from Jasprit Bumrah, who was the Indian captain for the match, no one else could get their names registered on the wicket list in the second innings. In fact, what made matters worse was Mohammed Siraj leaking runs at almost 7 an over. Shardul Thakur also failed to make any inroads and was equally expensive. His economy was 5.9 in the second innings.

Former India Test opener Aakash Chopra highlighted a major concern, and took us back to India's series against South Africa, which the former lost 2-1. Chopra commented that even Proteas had managed fourth innings run-chases with “much fuss.”

Meanwhile, former spinners Pragyan Ojha and Amit Mishra noted that the Indian bowling line-up was “outclassed” by the England batters, without taking any names.

Mishra didn't mince any of his words and said: “India lost the match which should’ve been won.”

One of India's greatest all-rounders Irfan Pathan mostly echoed what the Indian supporters must be feeling at home. “This victory of team England should hurt Team India. That was too easy…,” he tweeted.

