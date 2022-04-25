Former India cricketer Arun Lal set to marry for second time at 66 - Reports

Former India cricketer Arun Lal is all set to tie the knot with Bul Bul Saha next month in Kolkata. As per reports and the photos, which surfaced on social media, the wedding will take place on May 2 at the Peerless Inn in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The reports claimed Saha to be a long time friend of Lal, who after battling cancer has taken up coaching duties of the Bengal cricket team. The ex-cricketer was earlier married to Reena but they are now no longer together.

The reports further mentioned that the wedding invitation has been sent to the Bengal cricket team, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials, and close friends and family.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is also expected to grace the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After his stint in cricket, which saw him make 16 Tests and 13 ODI appearances, the 66-year-old rose to prominence as a commentator.

In 2016, Lal was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma- a rare type of cancer.

Meanwhile, CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly on Sunday confirmed that the body is not mulling to replace its coaching staff led by Lal.

Under Lal's guidance, Bengal reached the finals of India's premier domestic competition, Ranji Trophy, in 2020, which was after a long gap of 13 years. In the ongoing season, Bengal advanced to the quarterfinals after securing highest point tally of 18 with three wins on the trot.

The knockout leg of Ranji Trophy will resume post-IPL in June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON