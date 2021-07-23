Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Sending Prithvi will not be a bad idea': Former India wicketkeeper suggests three players that can be sent to England
cricket

'Sending Prithvi will not be a bad idea': Former India wicketkeeper suggests three players that can be sent to England

Although Indian team management decided against sending a replacement for Shubman, they might have to name send some players to England after Avesh and Sundar’s injuries.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:22 PM IST
India lost the WTC final by 8 wickets to New Zealand.(Getty Images)

The Indian team touring England have faced some injury setbacks. The 26-member squad has seen three players getting injured on the tour. Firstly it was Shubman Gill, who suffered a calf injury and had to be sent back home. Then in the warm-up game against the County Select XI, pacer Avesh Khan and all-rounder Washington Sundar have also been injured and are likely to be sent back home.

Although Indian team management decided against sending a replacement for Shubman, they might have to name send some players to England after Avesh and Sundar’s injuries. Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has some names in mind that the Indian team could have in the Test series against England.

READ | 'Give Sachin Tendulkar credit and stop comparing him to Virat Kohli': Shoaib Akhtar

Dasgupta said that swing bowlers Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could come in handy with the red Duke ball.

"With Avesh Khan ruled out even though he was a net bowler, it is a good opportunity to send Deepak Chahar or even Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both are swing bowlers and are in good form and will be useful in English conditions. They are making the white ball swing, so they can definitely swing the red Duke ball in England," Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel 'Deep Point'.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live score and updates

Dasgupta also said that Prithvi Shaw would not be a bad option for Team India for the series in England as the batsman is in good form.

"There has been a debate about sending openers in the last few days but I think the kind of form Prithvi Shaw is in, he can be a good choice. Obviously, there is (Abhimanyu) Easwaran, there is Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma, but sending Prithvi will not be a bad idea," Deep Dasgupta added.

The five-match Test series between India and England starts from 4th August. Meanwhile, Shaw, Chahar and Bhuvneshwar are currently in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deep dasgupta bhuvneshwar kumar india vs england
TRENDING NEWS

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics

Google launches Doodle Champion Island Games to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP