'Sending Prithvi will not be a bad idea': Former India wicketkeeper suggests three players that can be sent to England

The Indian team touring England have faced some injury setbacks. The 26-member squad has seen three players getting injured on the tour. Firstly it was Shubman Gill, who suffered a calf injury and had to be sent back home. Then in the warm-up game against the County Select XI, pacer Avesh Khan and all-rounder Washington Sundar have also been injured and are likely to be sent back home.

Although Indian team management decided against sending a replacement for Shubman, they might have to name send some players to England after Avesh and Sundar’s injuries. Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has some names in mind that the Indian team could have in the Test series against England.

Dasgupta said that swing bowlers Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could come in handy with the red Duke ball.

"With Avesh Khan ruled out even though he was a net bowler, it is a good opportunity to send Deepak Chahar or even Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both are swing bowlers and are in good form and will be useful in English conditions. They are making the white ball swing, so they can definitely swing the red Duke ball in England," Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel 'Deep Point'.

Dasgupta also said that Prithvi Shaw would not be a bad option for Team India for the series in England as the batsman is in good form.

"There has been a debate about sending openers in the last few days but I think the kind of form Prithvi Shaw is in, he can be a good choice. Obviously, there is (Abhimanyu) Easwaran, there is Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma, but sending Prithvi will not be a bad idea," Deep Dasgupta added.

The five-match Test series between India and England starts from 4th August. Meanwhile, Shaw, Chahar and Bhuvneshwar are currently in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series.