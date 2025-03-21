New Delhi, Former Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher feels the torrid time endured by Hardik Pandya in the last IPL season added to his already tough character and the "battle-hardened" all-rounder will be at his best in the upcoming edition. Former MI coach Boucher feels battle-hardened Hardik Pandya will shine in IPL 2025

It was a turbulent last season for Pandya after he replaced Rohit Sharma as MI skipper. The decision didn't go well with MI fans and they booed the all-rounder at the Wankhede Stadium at every opportunity. The results also didn't go in his favour as MI finished last in the points table.

But things have changed since then and Pandya is expected to get the support of the fans after playing a vital role in India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs.

"It was really tough for him last season. He was being booed by the crowd every time he took the field, he deserves better, he deserves 100 per cent respect," said Boucher, a JioStar expert for the league starting on Saturday.

"A cricketers never wants such a thing to happen with him. But he is a tough character," he added.

The former South Africa wicket-keeping star was at the helm in MI when Pandya took over from Rohit and had first-hand access to the all-rounder as he dealt with the public backlash.

"He is a battle-hardened cricketer. He has been through tough times, injuries, form, many things but he overcame everything and achieved success. The greats of the cricket have to be tough and he has shown that," Boucher said.

"IPL is better with Hardik on the field, the game of cricket is better with Hardik on the field," he added.

Pandya also drew high praise from the former India and MI player Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan said his self-belief and positive attitude set Pandya apart from others.

"He is a very confident player, very positive guy. He has tremendous self-belief that he can do anything. That makes him different from others," Harbhajan, also a JioStar expert, said.

"It's really heartening to see he has progressed after a difficult last year. Things have changed for him. He helped India win two ICC trophies.

"This year he will be at his best. All the wrong things of the past are gone, it is a fresh year for him."

The ban on the use of saliva on the ball in the upcoming IPL was lifted on Thursday after majority of captains agreed, making it the first major cricket competition to do away with the restriction that was a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harbhajan welcomed the move.

"It is good that bowlers can use saliva again, it's good thing for bowlers. Soon we will see it in international cricket because it is easy to shine the ball with saliva. It brings swing for pacers and drift for spinners," the former off-spinner said.

Besides the use of saliva, the IPL this time will also witness two balls being used in the second innings of night games to counter the dew factor.

"This move is also good. We have seen how dew can affect a game. It will be upto captains to decide when to take the second ball. I feel they will take when the ball will get wet and will be difficult to handle," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan, however, felt the current crop of spinners lack aggression.

"I am sorry to say in T20s or IPL, a lot of spinners are bowling like fast bowlers. They are not spinning the ball. They are not attacking and don't have the intent of taking wickets. Spinners need to be little more brave, take chances.

"They need to spin the ball, look to flight it, take chances and be in the match," he explained.

Harbhajan said the focus will be on a lot of young Indian players in the upcoming IPL, but his eyes will be on Riyan Parag, who will captain Rajasthan Royals in the first three matches in place of regular skipper Sanju Samson, who is still recovering from a finger injury.

"Every year the IPL brings to spotlight a lot of youngsters but my eyes will be on Riyan Parag. Assam played well under his captaincy. He is a tremendous talent, I want to see him as a grown man," he said.

"I will also closely follow Yashasvi , Shubman , Abhishek Sharma. They are future of Indian cricket. Among bowlers, my eyes will be on Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy."

