Four Team India support staff members in isolation after head coach Ravi Shastri's positive lateral flow test

The decision by the BCCI was taken after Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test. The three other members who were sent isolation are bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 03:21 PM IST
4 India support staff memebers in isolation after Shastri's positive lateral flow test(AP)

Four of Team India's support staff members including head coach Ravi Shastri were sent in isolation as Covid-19 fears gripped the Indian cricket team in England on Sunday. 

The decision by the BCCI was taken after Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test. The three other members who were sent in isolation are bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel. 

India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live score

“The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening,” BCCI said in a release.

RELATED STORIES

Shastri, Arun, Sridhar and Patel have undergone RT-PCR testing, the results  of which are awaited and they won't travel with the rest of the Indian side to The Oval for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test against England. 

“They shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team,” the release added.

BCCI also confirmed that all members of the Indian team including the XI who are part of the Oval Test underwent two lateral flow tests and were only allowed to travel to the venue after returning negative in both of them. 

“The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative Covid reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval,” BCCI said. 

