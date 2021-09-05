India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 4: India bank on Virat Kohli to set England sizeable target

India vs England live score 4th Test Day 4: India captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will resume Day 4 with the aim to take India's lead over 300. If it does happen, then their bowlers can come into play and push for victory in on the last day. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara's mammoth partnership handed India the advantage on Day 4. They lead by 171 runs as a fascinating fourth day's play awaits us.

