Four nominated for ICC's Men's Test Player of 2021, India's star spinner makes cut
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the nominations for Men's Test Player of the Year 2021, which features India spinner R Ashwin.
Apart from him, England captain Joe Root, New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, and Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne also featured in the list.
Ashwin enjoyed some great performances throughout the year, starting from Australia. He has so far bagged a total of 52 wickets in Tests and overtook former spinner Harbhajan Singh to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in the longer format of the game.
FOLLOW | India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE updates
Meanwhile, England skipper Root scored 1,708 runs in 15 matches, which included six centuries.
Also Read | 'Embarrassing. Staggering': Legends and former cricketers react to England's humiliating Ashes defeat to Australia
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson scalped 27 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 17.51, making him the third nominee. Jamieson played a key role in New Zealand's triumph in the World Test Championship final against India, completing a five-wicket haul in the first innings and picking a couple of them in the second.
The final nomination is the Sri Lanka Test skipper Karunaratne, who scored 902 runs in 7 matches at 69.38 with 4 centuries.