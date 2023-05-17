Framed photo with Virat Kohli spotted at Mohammed Siraj's home during RCB dinner, netizens hail 'beautiful bond'

Mohammed Siraj had invited his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates for dinner at his home in Hyderabad. Among those who visited his home were some of the biggest stars in the team including Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis. RCB were in the city as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Siraj made his international debut under Kohli(RCB Twitter)

The franchise posted photos from the dinner in which a number of other RCB players such as Michael Bracewell, Josh Hazlewood and Kedar Jadhav as well as members of the support staff including head coach Sanjay Bangar, can be seen. The pic that seems to have caught the eye of netizens the most, though, seems to be that of New Zealand's Bracewell and Australia's Hazlewood talking to each other. The reactions, however, was not about appreciating the trans-Tasman bonding but rather about a framed picture of Siraj with Kohli hanging above them. The picture is of Siraj hugging Kohli while celebrating a wicket. Another frame that can be seen in the picture is that of Siraj and the rest of the Indian team celebrating the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory from 2020/21.

Fans hailed the bond that Siraj shares and acknowledges with Kohli. Apart from playing for a number of his formative years at RCB under the captaincy of Kohli, Siraj also made his international debut under the talismanic India batter in a T20I against New Zealand in 2017 in Rajkot.

Siraj also played an important role in India's stunning win in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, often seen as the series that catapulted him into being a mainstay in the team's pace battery. Making his Test debut in the second match after India famously lost the first by eight wickets, Siraj ended up being given the responsibility of leading the pace attack as the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah joined the many first choice Indian players who got injured over the course of the series. He took 13 wickets in the series, the highest for his team as India won 2-1 despite being led by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and missing key players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja apart from Bumrah and Shami in the decisive last Test at the Gabba. Moreover, India became the first team to beat Australia at the Gabba in a Test match in over three decades to seal the series win.

