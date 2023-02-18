'From one no.18 to another...': RCB announce Smriti Mandhana as captain for WPL 2023 with 'special' message from Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bangalore announced Smriti Mandhana as their captain for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. The franchise confirmed the development on their official social media platforms on Saturday. The RCB posted a video message that also included captain Faf du Plessis and the side's former skipper Virat Kohli, with the latter making the announcement.

“Now it’s time for another Number 18 to lead a very special RCB team in the Women’s Premier League. Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana. Go well Smriti, you will have the support of the best team and the best fans in the World,” Virat Kohli said in the announcement video.

RCB men’s team’s captain Faf du Plessis further added, “I’m very confident that our women’s captain has all the attributes to lead RCB. All the very best, Smriti Mandhana. See you at the games.”

The newly-appointed captain of the Women’s team also had a few words as she thanked the RCB team management for trusting her with the leadership role.

“I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this amazing opportunity. I’m looking forward to receiving all the love and support from you fans, who I’m told are the best in the world. And I promise you to give my 100% to lead RCB to success in WPL,” said the left-handed opener.

Currently the vice captain of the Indian women’s team participating in the Women’s T20 World Cup, Mandhana has previously led the national team on 11 occasions. India have won all of the last 5 games in which Mandhana has captained the team.

The left-handed opener was the most expensive buy in the first-ever Women's Premier League auction, that took place on February 13. She fetched INR 3.6 crore after an intense bidding war between RCB and the Mumbai Indians.

