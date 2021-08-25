From Rafiq to Boucher, racism refuses to leave cricket alone

“I’d be lying if I said it didn't have an impact on us as a team. It’s publicly known that members of the team have been named in the testimonies. Our coach Mark Boucher has addressed us as a team, speaking of the accusations against him,” said Bavuma. “He provided clarity and context and it was more about keeping the guys in his confidence and comfort… it’s important that we deal with it internally and ask whatever hard questions we need to ask of each other to make sure we can keep growing within the team.”

The SJN panel is expected to submit its report next month, which means the issue will stay alive. South Africa are on a tour of Sri Lanka and their limited overs skipper Temba Bavuma said Boucher is addressing the issue.

Although the allegations relate to the past, it is seen as significant in a country where racism is a very sensitive subject. Boucher is the first big name in South African cricket to admit to a toxic culture in the dressing room. Former fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has spoken of preferring to jog from the hotel to stadium to avoid the team bus due to the behaviour of some of his teammates.

“While I was certainly naive, I do wish to state categorically that nothing I have ever said or done was motivated by malice and was certainly not motivated by racism.” Boucher has said, adding that he would submit a supplementary affidavit to address specific allegations made against him.

He has argued that there was no malice in his actions and said players gave each other nicknames based on their skin colour. “…I can categorically say that I did not give Mr Adams the name 'brown sh**'. I don't know who gave him the name.”

Boucher, in his affidavit on Monday, said: “I have listened to the hurt some of my teammates felt, the feeling of exclusion and some totally unacceptable and inappropriate examples of alleged racism that they endured. I apologise unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived, that has been attributed to me. We, the team, coaching staff, selectors and CSA, during the period in question, should have been more sensitive and created an environment where all members of the team could raise and talk about these issues without allowing them to fester, as they clearly have.”

Former batsman Ashwell Prince too has said his white teammates would use disparaging terms referring to people of Indian origin—he has an Indian wife.

Adams, who played 45 Tests between 1995 to 2004 submitted to SJN that he was subjected to racial discrimination by Boucher and other white teammates. “I was called brown s*** when I was playing. It often used to be a song when we won a game and we were in fines’ meetings. They would sing brown sh** in the ring tra la la la laa. When you are playing for your country, when you have had that victory, you don't make sense of it, you brush it off, but it's blatantly racist…”

Cricket South Africa’s Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings that started last month to deliberate on racial discrimination in the game has seen former spinner Paul Adams accuse Boucher and other teammates for their behaviour. Boucher has apologised.

Racism has never been far from South Africa cricket since they were re-admitted in 1991-2 and it is in fresh focus. Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher, a South Africa stalwart who took over as Proteas’ coach in December, 2019, is under focus over what is seen as a toxic dressing room culture his international playing career, from 1997 to 2012.

Rafiq has criticised Yorkshire afresh for not publishing the full report into an inquiry it conducted into the issue and only apologising to the player for “inappropriate behaviour” it found, rather than admit to any racial conduct. The issue is likely to figure prominently later this week as India’s third Test against England is being played at Yorkshire’s ground—Headlingley—from Wednesday.

England newcomer Ollie Robinson’s suspension over historical offensive tweets after his Lord’s Test debut this summer—he has since returned against India—triggered a debate. Now, the Yorkshire Country Cricket Club is under fire after former England U-19 skipper Azeem Rafiq, who is of Pakistani origin, accused it of institutional racism and how he even thought of ending his life.

The “Black Lives Matter” campaign is highlighted in international sport by taking the knee, but it is not a prominent anti-racism statement in cricket. Although the international body, ICC, issues warnings against racist behaviour by fans at global events, institutions and individuals continue to come under fire with steps against racism often seen as inadequate at a social level.

The “Black Lives Matter” campaign is highlighted in international sport by taking the knee, but it is not a prominent anti-racism statement in cricket. Although the international body, ICC, issues warnings against racist behaviour by fans at global events, institutions and individuals continue to come under fire with steps against racism often seen as inadequate at a social level.

England newcomer Ollie Robinson’s suspension over historical offensive tweets after his Lord’s Test debut this summer—he has since returned against India—triggered a debate. Now, the Yorkshire Country Cricket Club is under fire after former England U-19 skipper Azeem Rafiq, who is of Pakistani origin, accused it of institutional racism and how he even thought of ending his life.

Rafiq has criticised Yorkshire afresh for not publishing the full report into an inquiry it conducted into the issue and only apologising to the player for “inappropriate behaviour” it found, rather than admit to any racial conduct. The issue is likely to figure prominently later this week as India’s third Test against England is being played at Yorkshire’s ground—Headlingley—from Wednesday.

Racism has never been far from South Africa cricket since they were re-admitted in 1991-2 and it is in fresh focus. Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher, a South Africa stalwart who took over as Proteas’ coach in December, 2019, is under focus over what is seen as a toxic dressing room culture his international playing career, from 1997 to 2012.

Cricket South Africa’s Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings that started last month to deliberate on racial discrimination in the game has seen former spinner Paul Adams accuse Boucher and other teammates for their behaviour. Boucher has apologised.

Adams, who played 45 Tests between 1995 to 2004 submitted to SJN that he was subjected to racial discrimination by Boucher and other white teammates. “I was called brown s*** when I was playing. It often used to be a song when we won a game and we were in fines’ meetings. They would sing brown sh** in the ring tra la la la laa. When you are playing for your country, when you have had that victory, you don't make sense of it, you brush it off, but it's blatantly racist…”

Former batsman Ashwell Prince too has said his white teammates would use disparaging terms referring to people of Indian origin—he has an Indian wife.

Boucher, in his affidavit on Monday, said: “I have listened to the hurt some of my teammates felt, the feeling of exclusion and some totally unacceptable and inappropriate examples of alleged racism that they endured. I apologise unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived, that has been attributed to me. We, the team, coaching staff, selectors and CSA, during the period in question, should have been more sensitive and created an environment where all members of the team could raise and talk about these issues without allowing them to fester, as they clearly have.”

He has argued that there was no malice in his actions and said players gave each other nicknames based on their skin colour. “…I can categorically say that I did not give Mr Adams the name 'brown sh**'. I don't know who gave him the name.”

“While I was certainly naive, I do wish to state categorically that nothing I have ever said or done was motivated by malice and was certainly not motivated by racism.” Boucher has said, adding that he would submit a supplementary affidavit to address specific allegations made against him.

Although the allegations relate to the past, it is seen as significant in a country where racism is a very sensitive subject. Boucher is the first big name in South African cricket to admit to a toxic culture in the dressing room. Former fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has spoken of preferring to jog from the hotel to stadium to avoid the team bus due to the behaviour of some of his teammates.

The SJN panel is expected to submit its report next month, which means the issue will stay alive. South Africa are on a tour of Sri Lanka and their limited overs skipper Temba Bavuma said Boucher is addressing the issue.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn't have an impact on us as a team. It’s publicly known that members of the team have been named in the testimonies. Our coach Mark Boucher has addressed us as a team, speaking of the accusations against him,” said Bavuma. “He provided clarity and context and it was more about keeping the guys in his confidence and comfort… it’s important that we deal with it internally and ask whatever hard questions we need to ask of each other to make sure we can keep growing within the team.”