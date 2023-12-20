From Sameer Rizvi to Robin Minz: Why franchises splashed big for uncapped stars with no IPL experience at 2024 auction

The 2024 IPL auction, held in Dubai, was characterized by record-breaking bids, with both – Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc – shattering previous records for the most expensive purchases in auction history. Cummins was the first to breach the INR 20 crore mark, securing a whopping INR 20.50 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shortly after, Starc emerged as the highest-priced player, commanding a colossal bid of INR 24.75 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the financial windfall wasn't limited to established names, as uncapped players seized the opportunity to make a mark. Sameer Rizvi (L) fetched ₹ 8.4 crore at IPL 2024 auction, while Robin Minz was sold to Gujarat Titans(Instagram)

These young talents, despite lacking prior IPL experience, became hot commodities in the auction, signifying the growing emphasis on unproven talent. Sameer Rizvi, Shubham Dubey, and Robin Minz were among the uncapped players who made a mark at the auctions; let's take a closer look at the five uncapped Indians who fetched big money in Dubai on Tuesday:

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Shubham Dubey

Rajasthan Royals acquired the explosive 29-year-old left-handed batter Shubham Dubey for a substantial INR 5.8 Crore during the IPL auction. Despite keen interest from Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals successfully secured Dubey, known for his powerful hitting. His impactful performance, particularly a quickfire 58 against Bengal, played a crucial role in Vidarbha's record run-chase in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Dubey, who made his professional T20 debut in 2021, boasts an impressive record, amassing 485 runs at a formidable strike rate of 145.20 in 20 appearances. His stellar performance in the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw him scoring 225 runs at a staggering strike rate of 187.28.

Kumar Kushagra

Delhi Capitals made a notable addition to their squad by acquiring the hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra for an impressive INR 7.20 Crore. The 20-year-old from Jharkhand has showcased promise early in his domestic career, delivering noteworthy performances across formats.

Despite some inconsistencies in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy seasons, franchises recognized Kushagra's talent, engaging in a bidding war to secure his services. Hailing from Jharkhand, Kushagra has a rather indifferent record in T20s, scoring 140 runs in 11 innings. However, he boasts an average of 46.66 in 23 one-dayers.

Sameer Rizvi

Anticipation surrounded Sameer Rizvi even before the auction had begun, and the 20-year-old batter indeed sparked a bidding war. Eventually, Chennai Super Kings secured his services for a significant INR 8.4 Crore. Rizvi's limited exposure to T20 cricket, with only 11 appearances, didn't deter franchises like Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals from vying for him as well.

His standout performance in this year's UP T20 league, finishing as the highest run-scorer and recording the fastest century, made him an enticing prospect. Representing Uttar Pradesh, Rizvi has scored 295 runs in 11 T20s with an average nearing 50, and a strike rate of 134.70.

Robin Minz

The 21-year-old Robin Minz became the first tribal cricketer to enter the tournament's fold. The Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans engaged in a bidding war for Minz, starting from his base price of INR 20 lakh. The intense competition resulted in a substantial payday for Minz, as he secured a contract worth INR 3.6 crore—18 times his base price.

Despite not having made his professional cricket debut, Minz stands out as a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter known for his powerful hitting. In a notable performance earlier this year, he scored an unbeaten 73 off 35 deliveries during an invitational T20 tournament in Odisha. Minz has represented Jharkhand U19 and Jharkhand U25 teams. He attempted in trials with several IPL franchises, including Lucknow Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders but remained unsold during the 2023 auction.

Sushant Mishra

Sushant Mishra, a 22-year-old pacer from Jharkhand, faced early challenges due to injuries in his budding career. However, Gujarat Titans displayed confidence in Mishra's potential, spending INR 2.2 Crore to acquire him. Despite limited exposure in senior cricket, Mishra's standout performance of 4 for 28 against Vidarbha showcased his bowling prowess and made him an attractive prospect, with Gujarat Titans successfully fending off competition from Mumbai Indians for his signature.